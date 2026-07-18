PV Sindhu ‘definitely a threat’ for World Championships, LA 2028: Gopichand

PV Sindhu‘s heartening recent performance makes her a genuine medal contender for the World Championships and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, as per India’s chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

Double Olympic medallist Sindhu reached the Japan Open Super 750 final on Saturday after her opponent Chen Yu Fei retired in the second game. This was the second big win for Sindhu in the tournament after she took down fifth-seed Han Yue before.

“Sindhu is definitely a threat for the World Championships. 2028 LA Olympics is a little far but many of the shuttlers can’t read her game style,” Gopichand told the media on the sidelines of the mascot launch of the World Championships.