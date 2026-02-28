US-Israel strike Iran: PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai airport on her way to All England Open in Birmingham

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stuck at Dubai airport after operations were suspended following missile strikes by Israel and the US on Iran. (PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram)

On her way to Birmingham for the prestigious All England Open starting on Tuesday, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is stuck at Dubai airport after operations were suspended following missile strikes by Israel and the US on Iran.

Dubai airport, the world’s busiest travel hub, was Sindhu’s connecting point to Birmingham. She posted a video of the scenes on her Instagram account, captioning it: “All flights suspended until further notice.”

The Indian Express understands Sindhu was scheduled to take an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and is travelling with her personal team comprising a physio, Indonesian coach Irwansyah, and strength and conditioning coach.