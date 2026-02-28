US-Israel strike Iran: PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai airport on her way to All England Open in Birmingham

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
On her way to Birmingham for the prestigious All England Open starting on Tuesday, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is stuck at Dubai airport after operations were suspended following missile strikes by Israel and the US on Iran.
Dubai airport, the world’s busiest travel hub, was Sindhu’s connecting point to Birmingham. She posted a video of the scenes on her Instagram account, captioning it: “All flights suspended until further notice.”
The Indian Express understands Sindhu was scheduled to take an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and is travelling with her personal team comprising a physio, Indonesian coach Irwansyah, and strength and conditioning coach.
Meanwhile, star doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have reached Birmingham, with Chirag posting on Instagram: “Safely landed in Birmingham before the USA struck Iran.” Doubles coach Tan Kim Her and shuttler Dhruv Kapila were also pictured in the post.
According to Reuters, airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain is virtually empty after Israel confirmed it had struck Iran and the US military launched a series of strikes on targets in the country. Iran has retaliated with a salvo of missiles. Witnesses reported explosions across the Gulf, including in Qatar’s Doha — which hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East — as well as in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Emirates said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai due to multiple regional airspace closures, adding that it was assisting affected passengers with rebooking, refunds, and alternative travel arrangements.
The All England Open, the second Major of the badminton season, begins Tuesday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham. Sindhu is scheduled to face Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the first round.