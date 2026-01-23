PV Sindhu set to be a speaker in 23rd edition of Harvard India Conference

The 23rd edition of India Conference which is organised by students at Harvard will see India badminton star PV Sindhu as a speaker. Sindhu will be among a host of dignitaries who’ll be speaking at the conference alongside actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as politician Shashi Tharoor (who will be the keynote speaker).

The conference set to be held jointly by Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School will encompass 2 days – February 14-15. The theme of this year’s conference is “The India we Imagine”. “This theme invites reflection on the values, complexities, and possibilities shaping India’s future by spotlighting voices that provoke and inspire our collective imagination. Through three subthemes, we explore the diverse forces shaping India’s identity, progress, and path forward. Together, these threads weave our vision for India’s future,” the official synopsis reads on the official website.