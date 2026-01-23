PV Sindhu set to be a speaker in 23rd edition of Harvard India Conference

The 23rd edition of India Conference which is organised by students at Harvard will see India badminton star PV Sindhu as a speaker. Sindhu will be among a host of dignitaries who’ll be speaking at the conference alongside actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as politician Shashi Tharoor (who will be the keynote speaker).
The conference set to be held jointly by Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School will encompass 2 days – February 14-15. The theme of this year’s conference is “The India we Imagine”. “This theme invites reflection on the values, complexities, and possibilities shaping India’s future by spotlighting voices that provoke and inspire our collective imagination. Through three subthemes, we explore the diverse forces shaping India’s identity, progress, and path forward. Together, these threads weave our vision for India’s future,” the official synopsis reads on the official website.
Announcing Sindhu’s participation in the event, the Harvard Conference Instagram posted, “We’re honoured to welcome P.V. Sindhu! (@pvsindhu1 ) Trailblazing athlete, Olympic medalist, and inspiration to millions across the world. PV Sindhu’s journey has redefined Indian badminton. She made history as the first Indian woman to win an @olympics silver medal at the 2016 Summer Games, and remains one of only two Indian badminton players ever to claim an Olympic medal. She is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Award, and continues to encourage a generation to dream beyond boundaries and chase excellence with dedication and heart.”
The Harvard India conference is an annual global event on Indian business, policy and culture and is a student-driven platform that explores the rich diversity of India, spotlighting the country’s rise as a major global force. There will also be a start-up pitch Competition as well as art workshops, policy hackathon as well as a closing concert.