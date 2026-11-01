PV Sindhu shows her creative side in title win at Hylo Open

A pivoting backhand lob that went over the head of Line Kjaersfeldt. It came after PV Sindhu had used strong wrists and great anticipation to stay in the rally – a rare occasion when the Dane dictated. It was the limited repertoire of the 32-year-old Kjaersfeldt in some part. But the Indian’s 21-12, 21-14 victory to win her second tite of 2026 at Hylo Open in her third final, was down to one of the most underrated aspects of her game – the creativity.

The Indian would declare the win was a birthday gift for her Strength & Conditioning coach Wayne Lombard.

“Hats off to my team. We have been planning accordingly. As you get older it becomes important to be smarter in what you choose. But also important for me to stay calm and I know there’s still room to improve. Things are getting better,” she would tell BWF, adding, “My husband is here so I plan to celebrate with all my family. It’s also my SnC coach Wayne Lombard’s birthday. So this is a gift to him,” she added.