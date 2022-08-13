scorecardresearch
PV Sindhu set to miss World Championships with injury

"While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India, unfortunately I have to pull out of the world championships," Sindhu's post on Twitter read.

By: Sports Desk
August 13, 2022 9:20:50 pm
Sindhu has won five medals at the World Championships and in 2019, became the only Indian to win gold. (File)

India’s badminton ace PV Sindhu, who won the gold medal in women’s singles at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, announced on Saturday that she will miss the upcoming BWF World Championships which will be held from August 21 to 28 in Tokyo.

Sindhu said that she had a stress fracture on her left foot and has been recommended a few weeks of rest.

“I felt the pain and there was an injury scare at the quarterfinals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could,” she added.

“The pain was unbearable during and post the final. Hence I was rushed for an MRI as soon as I got to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks. I should be back to training in a few weeks,” Sindhu wrote.

Sindhu has won five medals at the World Championships and in 2019, became the only Indian to win gold.

