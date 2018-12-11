BWF World Tour Finals Live Streaming: When and where to watch PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma in BWF World Tour Finals

It will be an uphill task for PV Sindhu to end the year with gold as she gears up to start her campaign at the BWF World Tour Finals on Wednesday. The 23-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad has been clubbed in a very tight group, which includes world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying, defending champion Akane Yamaguchi and her India Open conqueror Beiwen Zhang of USA. She will play her first match against Akane Yamaguchi. The Indian shuttler had last month pulled out of the prestigious Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 stating that she wanted more time to focus on the BWF World Tour finals.

In men’s singles, Sameer Verma will have to give his best to secure a berth at the knockout stage. The 24-year-old shuttler, who starts his campaign against Japan’s Kento Momota, had last month pulled off an impressive win against Lu Guangzu to retain his title at the Syed Modi International tournament. He has been put alongside world number 1 Momota, Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto and Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

When are PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi and Sameer Verma vs Kento Momota, BWF World Tour Finals round 1 matches?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi and Sameer Verma vs Kento Momota, BWF World Tour Finals round 1 matches will take place on December 12, 2018.

Where will PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi and Sameer Verma vs Kento Momota, BWF World Tour Finals round 1 matches take place?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi and Sameer Verma vs Kento Momota, BWF World Tour Finals round 1 match will be played at Guangzhou, China.

Which TV channels will broadcast PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi and Sameer Verma vs Kento Momota, BWF World Tour Finals round 1 matches?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin and Sameer Verma vs Kento Momota, BWF World Tour Finals round 1 matches will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi and Sameer Verma vs Kento Momota, BWF World Tour Finals round 1 match?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi and Sameer Verma vs Kento Momota, BWF World Tour Finals round 1 matches live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.