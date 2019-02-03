PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday made her debut on the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The Rio Olympics silver medalist was the show stopper for the footwear collection “The Secret Garden”, which is being presented by footwear brand Misfit Panda. Sindhu walked the ramp and supremely confidence.

Speaking on the footwear brand that she is endorsing at the LFW, the ace shuttler said that it is very important that comfort should accompany style and Misfit Panda’s shoe collection fulfills this promise. She was quoted by Firstpost as saying: “I am excited to walk the ramp,” and “comfort is very important there.”

Saina Nehwal, who recently won the Indonesian Masters, was also present at the event. Both the shuttlers shared pictures and videos of the event on their respective Instagram profile.

Saina, who collaborated with Maximus Films, said that it was a lovely experience to walk in the ramp for designer Vanni Raghupanti.

Nehwal recently got married to P Kashyap and deemed it as dream run.

“Everything is falling in place. It’s like a dream run. I never thought that after marriage, I would go on to win my first title after two years, which I was really hoping for,” IANS quoted Nehwal as saying.

“It has been long since I won my Super Series title, but I was happy that I could reach one semi-final and one final after that… Unfortunately, Carolina Marin had to retire after the injury but I think I was quite lucky to win the tournament,” she added.