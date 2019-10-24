PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal steamroll into French Open quarterfinals; Satwik-Chirag pull off upset

Both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal registered dominating victories over their opponents in their Round of 16 matches at the French Open on Thursday.

🇮🇳’s @NSaina advances to the quarterfinals of #FrenchOpenSuper750 after a dominating win over 🇩🇰’s Line.H by 21-10,21-11. Keep the momentum going champ! 🔥#IndiaOnTheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/wwqODE1JmK — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 24, 2019

Eighth seed Saina Nehwal, who had won the Indonesia Masters early this year before going through a rough patch, dispatched Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt 21-10 21-11 in 27 minutes. She will take on Korea’s An Se Young in her quarterfinal, who had last week knocked out Sindhu in the opening round of Denmark Open.

Sindhu also steamrolled her Round of 16 opponent in 34 minutes to sail through to the quarters. She beat Jia Min Yeo of Singapore 21-10 21-13.

There was joy for India in the men’s doubles event as well, as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also won their Round of 16 match 21-18 18-21 21-13. They upset World No. 2 and multiple-time world champion duo from Indonesia, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiwan.

Shubhankar Dey is the lone Indian left standing in the men’s singles event and is scheduled to take the court later tonight.