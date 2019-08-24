PV Sindhu enters third consecutive BWF World Championships final

PV Sindhu advanced to the final of the BWF Badminton World Championships for the third consecutive year as she beat China’s Chen Yufei 21-7, 21-14 in a one-sided women’s singles semifinal in Basel.

Advertising

Unlike her quarter-final encounter against World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying, the Indian shuttler dominated the match right from the word go. After a couple of long rallies, which was coupled with some powerful smashes, Sindhu crushed her opponent, winning the first game by a massive 14 points-lead.

Chen Yufei showed glimpses of a fightback in the second game, as she initially maintained a neck-to-neck battle against the Indian. However, after the mid-game interval, the Chinese lost her way making errors one after the other, eventually losing the game by seven points.

Hat-trick of finals! 💪@Pvsindhu1 maintains her perfect record against Chinese shuttlers at #BWFWorldChampionships to dismiss WR 3 #ChenYufei 2⃣1⃣-7⃣, 2⃣1⃣-1⃣4⃣ to advance to the final for the 3rd year in a row! One win away from the #GOLD! 👏#IndiaontheRise #Sindhu pic.twitter.com/kaCbkpECst — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2019

In the final, Sindhu will play the winner of the second semifinal between Ratchanok Intanon and Nozomi Okuhara.

Sai Praneeth is going to play men’s singles semifinal next. You can catch live updates of the match here.