World Champion PV Sindhu meets PM Modi, receives Rs 10 lakh cheque from Kiren Rijiju

PV Sindhu, who created history Sunday by becoming the first badminton World Champion from India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday. She also received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Advertising

Two-time silver-medallist Sindhu ended an agonising wait for an elusive gold with a maiden World Championship title. The gold was her fifth medal at the World Championships. She won a bronze each in the 2013 and 2014 editions.

Sindhu is now the joint highest medal-winner in women’s singles in the World Championships history with former Olympic champion Zhang Ning of China, who won also won 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze between 2001 and 2007.

“India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/4WvwXuAPqr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2019

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who also accompanied her and coach Pullela Gopichand when they met Modi, presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to Sindhu for her historic triumph at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

Advertising

Rijiju visited Sindhu on her return to Delhi on Monday along with Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also met with coaches Pullela Gopichand and Kim Ji-Hyun and Sindhu’s father P V Ramana, a former bronze medallist in volleyball at the 1986 Asian Games.

Honoured @Pvsindhu1 who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton Championship for the first time! My best wishes to her in her pursuit to bring more glory to India???? pic.twitter.com/2iwtfmlVIb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 27, 2019

Also extended honour to @Pvsindhu1 ‘s father PV Ramana, coach P. Gopichand & Kim from the Govt and BAI President @himantabiswa ji. pic.twitter.com/lfuvICj3y3 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 27, 2019

Sai Praneeth, who finished with bronze, also received a cheque of Rs 4 lakhs. It was India’s first men’s singles medal at the worlds since Prakash Padukone’s feat in 1983.