PV Sindhu’s road to creating history at BWF World Championships

PV Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 to win the BWF World Championships final in Basel on Sunday, becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the world event. Sindhu had won the silver and the bronze at this event before this, but the Worlds gold had remained elusive.

Highlights | @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳 fulfills a perfect week in Basel securing the first world title of her career 🏸 Follow LIVE: https://t.co/WYFILldUvo#TOTALBWFWC2019 #Basel2019 pic.twitter.com/wDdxK1aVly — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 25, 2019

Sindhu vs Chen Yufei

Advertising

Earlier, Sindhu advanced to the final of the World Championships for the third consecutive year as she beat China’s Chen Yufei 21-7, 21-14 in another convincing one-sided win in the semi-final.

She won the first game by a massive 14 points-lead. Chen Yufei showed glimpses of a fightback in the second game, as she initially maintained a neck-to-neck battle against the Indian. However, after the mid-game interval, the Chinese lost her way making errors one after the other, eventually losing the game by seven points.

PV Sindhu enters third consecutive BWF World Championships final

Sindhu vs Tai Tzu

Sindhu’s best match of the tournament – the one where she fought back from when the chips were down – was the quarterfinal she played on Friday, however, when she successfully tamed the wild talent and trickery of Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying.

Performance of the Day | An impressive Pusarla V. Sindhu 🇮🇳 wraps up a nail-biting decider versus Tai Tzu Ying 🏸#TOTALBWFWC2019 #Basel2019 #TOTALbadminton pic.twitter.com/T1fBBjCr9F — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 24, 2019

The 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 win had all the elements that could unsettle Tai – Sindhu’s majestic powerplay, a new-found confidence in her stroke-making, the age-old grit and ability to hang in there as if it’s the most obvious and only logical thing.

PV Sindhu, better than the best

Sindhu vs Zhang

Advertising

In the Round of 16, Sindhu produced yet another commanding performance as she demolished Beiwen Zhang of United States in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sindhu completely dominated the match, giving no chance to her American opponent. They were levelled 5-5 but from there, Sindhu led all the way to pocket the first game. The second game was even better for Sindhu as she led all the way from 1-1, taking five straight points to 6-1 and then another six points on the trot to reach 14-5 before wrapping up the match.

PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth enter quarter-finals

Sindhu vs Pai Yu Po

PV Sindhu started her second round march with a comfortable 21-14, 21-15 win over Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei.

When Sindhu squared off against Pai in her opening match – she had been given a bye to the second round – the 43 minutes gave her a good all-rounded workout against an opponent who wasn’t testing her tactically that much but putting her through the cantering paces before the gallop ahead in the week.

Against Pai, Singhu came up against a tall opponent, who was doing enough to work her to four corners of the court and prise out errors on some simple net returns. Still Sindhu looks far more in control of her game and in the ability to jog back the plan to where she needs it to be, even when put in tough spots.

No opening blues for PV Sindhu

While it was Sindhu who won the gold medal, the first for her and for India at the event, the silver went to losing finalist and the 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara. China’s Chen Yufei and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon won bronze.