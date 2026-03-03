PV Sindhu back home in Bengaluru after Dubai ordeal as All England Open gets underway

The Emirates that Sindhu was to take to fly to Birmingham was amongst several airlines that have lodged those stranded, a number close to 20,000, in hotels across Dubai. (AP Photo)

Two-time Olympic medallist and former badminton world champion PV Sindhu said on Tuesday that she is back home after being stuck in Dubai amid the conflict between USA, Israel and Iran. Sindhu was slated to start her campaign in the All England Open today but was forced to give the prestigious tournament a miss.

“Back home in Bangalore and safe,” said Sindhu in a statement on her X account. “The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps,” she said.