PV Sindhu back home in Bengaluru after Dubai ordeal as All England Open gets underway

Two-time Olympic medallist and former badminton world champion PV Sindhu said on Tuesday that she is back home after being stuck in Dubai amid the conflict between USA, Israel and Iran. Sindhu was slated to start her campaign in the All England Open today but was forced to give the prestigious tournament a miss.
“Back home in Bangalore and safe,” said Sindhu in a statement on her X account. “The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps,” she said.
Coach Vimal Kumar had told The Indian Express earlier that Sindhu had come to accept on Monday that she won’t be able to make it to Birmingham in time for the All England. “She’s pretty down, because she had trained hard and was looking forward to it,” he had said on Monday. “But she’s accepted the fact now. They were even considering going by road and taking a flight from Oman, but the 6 hour drive is very dangerous,” he added.
The Emirates that Sindhu was to take to fly to Birmingham was amongst several airlines that have lodged those stranded, a number close to 20,000, in hotels across Dubai. Several international airlines had announced cancellations on middle eastern flights for the next few days, Dutch KLM until Thursday, while Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa suspended them altogether on the Dubai sector, pointing to a longer drawn out aviation crisis.
Meanwhile, prominent Indian names like Lakshya Sen and men’s doubles stars Satwiksairaj and Rankireddy will be helming the country’s challenge at the All England. Lakshya, who had left for Birmingham on Friday, will play World No. 1 and World Champion Shi Yuqi in Round 1 at Birmingham. Satwik-Chirag play Malaysians Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai first up.