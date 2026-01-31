PV Sindhu pulls out of Badminton Asia Team Championship

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has pulled out of the upcoming Badminton Asia Team Championships, dealing a major blow to Indian team’s medal chances at the tournament beginning next week.

Sindhu, a former world champion, made a successful return to competition after a foot injury that kept her out from October last year.

“Sindhu has withdrawn from the Asia Team Championships due to slight niggle,” a source aware of the development told PTI.

The 30-year-old had also withdrawn from the 2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships after sustaining a hamstring injury during a training camp in Guwahati. Since her recent comeback, she reached the semifinals of the Malaysia Open, exited in the first round of the India Open and made the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters.