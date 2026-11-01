PV Sindhu picks Hylo Open title with easy win

A pivoting backhand lob that went over the head of Line Kjaersfeldt. It came after PV Sindhu had used strong wrists and great anticipation to stay in the rally – a rare occasion when the Dane dictated. It was the limited repertoire of the 32-year-old Kjaersfeldt in some part. But the Indian’s 21-12, 21-14 victory to win her second tite of 2026 at Hylo Open in her third final, was down to one of the most underrated aspects of her game – the creativity.

Power and persistence have always been hallmarks of her game. But the technically insistent coach Irwansyah has brought about incredible metamorphosis in Sindhu’s creative game, which has bloomed as she has grown confident in her abilities to think on her feet, trust her defense and that cellular-Sindhu quality of treating every point as important. In her second stint in the Top 10 these past six months, the Indian harnesses her physicality to use the court’s geometry. Often second-best to Carolina Marin in speed, Sindhu has worked on her reflexes and reactions, and from there sprouted the backhand lob that arced over the Dane’s head, deflating her attempts at initiative.