PV Sindhu’s perfect record against China at World C’ships ends with defeat to Wang

India's PV Sindhu in action during the women's singles Round of 32 match against Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang at the BWF World Championship 2026 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

PV Sindhu lost her perfect record against Chinese shuttlers at the World Championships after a loss against World No 5 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the round of 16.

This is Sindhu’s first loss against a Chinese shuttler after winning on eight previous occasions.

The first game was a tale of two halves.

Before the mid-game break, both shuttlers decided not to give away any easy points. Wang made Sindhu work hard on her drops while Sindhu gave no space for Wang to produce a precise smash.

Wang led 11-8 at the mid-game break but after the break, Sindhu made six unforced errors and one misjudgement.