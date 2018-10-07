I have reached wherever thanks to my parents’ sacrifices, says PV Sindhu

Heena Sidhu (L), PV Sindhu (C) and Heema Das (R) at the HT Leadership Summit 2018.

PV Sindhu credited her parents for allowing her to choose her path towards the career she wanted instead of forcing her. She further thanked her parents for the sacrifices they made to bring her where she is today.

“I am lucky to have sportspersons as parents. They supported me in whichever sport I wanted to play. People ask me why not volleyball as both parents were volleyball players. My parents supported my decision to take up badminton. I have reached wherever I have because of the sacrifices of my parents,” the ace shuttler said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

One of the two biggest female badminton names that the country has produced, PV Sindhu has a healthy rivalry with former World No 1 Saina Nehwal. “Having a rivalry is not a bad thing as when you go on to the court, you play for yourself and you have to give your best. We play in different academies but we have a lot if people who play with us,” she said.

“When we play for the country, we are always together. It is not like that she is different and I am different. But when we are playing against each other, the rivalry is always there. But off the court, we are just normal friends,” before adding.

Sindhu, who has had the misfortune of coming up second in few high profile tournaments, said the pressure of high expectations do make things difficult for athletes especially when competing at a very high level. Some of the silver medal finishes include the Rio Olympics in 2016, World Championships in 2017 and 2018, BWF Super Series Finals in 2017, Commonwealth Games in 2018 and Asian Games also this year.

“Every time I go for a tournament people expect me to win a medal. But it is not that easy. People also say that you always lose in finals. But I am very happy that I won a silver (at Rio Olympics). People should understand that reaching the final is one thing and playing in the final is another thing. On one hand, I am happy that I won a silver but one the other, I feel that I definitely will win the gold next time.

“Every day is a new start…I go with the motto that I have to give my 100 per cent, be it during practice sessions or during matches,” Sindhu said.

Sindhu enjoys a good relationship with national team coach Pullela Gopichand and when asked to dwell on their discussions, she said, “My conversations with Gopi sir are mostly about my game. When I started playing badminton, I never used to set long term goals, just one step at a time. Focussing on long term goals is like forgetting about what is going to happen next. So our conversations are mostly about the next day, the next match, the next game. You never know what is going to happen the next day, where will you be and what will you do.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd