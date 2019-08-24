I’m not satisfied yet, says PV Sindhu after BWF World Championships semifinal win

P V Sindhu might have earned a third successive World Championships final spot, but the India ace is far from being satisfied, as she takes an aim at an elusive gold in the prestigious tournament.

Two-time silver medallist Sindhu stood one win away from a gold after storming into her third successive final with a 21-7 21-14 win over World No. 3 Chen of China in the semifinals.

“It is important to keep yourself focused. It is not over yet for me. Yeah, I am happy but not satisfied yet. There is one more match to go and I would want to get the gold,” Sindhu told reporters after her win.

“It is not going to be easy. I have to be focused, patient and give my best in the final.”

Talking about her performance in the semifinals, Sindhu said: “I was well prepared and from the start I was in the lead and then finished it off.

“In the second game, I made some unforced errors and then I was leading again and it gave me my confidence. Overall, the game went well and I hope it goes well tomorrow.”

Sindhu, who claimed successive silver in the last two editions of the tournament after two bronze in the past, will face either 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand or 2017 winner Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the summit clash on Sunday.

“I have no preference. Both are playing well. I just hope it would be a good match. Anything can happen. I need to focus on myself and get back tomorrow and give my best,” said the 24 year old from Hyderabad.