I dedicate this medal to my mother: PV Sindhu after World Championship crown

PV Sindhu defated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7, 21-7 in final to win her maiden gold in the BWF World Championships 2019 Final. “I dedicate this medal to my mother. It’s her birthday today,” the 24-year-old said after the winning gold medal at the World Championships. “A big thanks to my coach Pullela Gopichand and my support staff,” she added.

Jeez, that gold medal was worth the wait. @Pvsindhu1 completes a full set of medals with a complete destruction of Okuhara. Class above the rest #WorldChampion pic.twitter.com/V1cHeidBrV — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 25, 2019

Speaking to ANI, Sindhu’s mother, P Vijaya said, “We are very happy, we were waiting for that gold medal. She trained hard for this.”

Earlier, PV Sindhu played a confident, one-sided final to become the World Champion. She becomes the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Champions.

Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

Hyderabad: Family of PV Sindhu celebrates after she became the first Indian to win BWF World Championships gold medal in Basel, Switzerland. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/TgqAY9e3ea — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

It was Sindhu’s fifth World Championships medal- joint most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.

Sindhu has also won an Olympic silver in 2016 Rio Games, a silver at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an Asian Games silver at Jakarta and the BWF World Tour Finals last year.