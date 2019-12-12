Follow Us:
PV Sindhu loses 2nd match on trot, knocked out of BWF World Tour Finals

Just like in her campaign opener against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday, Sindhu squandered a game advantage to lose yet again in a one hour and 12 minute match, bowing out of contention for the World Tour Finals knockouts.

Updated: December 12, 2019
PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu China Open, PV Sindhu vs Pai Yu Po, Pai Yu Po vs PV Sindhu, China Open 2019, China Open 2019 first round, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponappa PV Sindhu lost to China’s Chen Yufei 22-20, 16-21, 12-21 on Thursday. (File Photo/PTI)

Defending champion PV Sindhu’s campaign in the year-ending BWF World Tour Final over after the Indian lost to China’s Chen Yufei 22-20, 16-21, 12-21 on Thursday and results did not go her way elsewhere.

Trailing 17-20, Sindhu staged a dramatic turnaround to score five straight points and claim the first game.

However, the Chinese rallied to win the second game after a strong start.

Chen Yufei, who has been in rampaging form this season having won all six of her finals, including the All England Championships, carried the momentum into the decider and left Sindhu stunned with her wide repertoire of shots.

Sindhu will play He Bing Jiao on Friday but that will be a dead rubber as far as her chances of progressing further are concerned.

