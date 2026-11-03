Before Sindhu and Lakshya, India’s World Juniors team too was left waiting for funds

India’s 30-member Badminton World Juniors contingent of players and support staff that competed from October 5-17, almost did not make it to Cairo, Egypt, after funding clearance from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) did not arrive ahead of the squad’s departure.

Jagsher Singh Khangurra returned with a bronze in a toughly contested boys’ singles, but only after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) scrambled to collect funds and send the team in time for the start of the event.

This follows revelations, as reported by this daily, of established stars such as PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen being refused funds for the European swing of events in Finland, Denmark, France and Germany. The last stop, the Super 500 Hylo Open in Saarbrücken, ended with titles on Sunday for both Sindhu and Sen, who played without sanctioned funding and with help from the non-profit Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

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The World Juniors funding pullout points to crucial support being declined for the travel and competition expenses of upcoming shuttlers, who do not have the financial wherewithal that established seniors can summon at the last moment.

The federation had been given no indication that support would be halted. With the World Juniors put at the mercy of a fresh review, it had to rustle up substantial funding at short notice. “Without that intervention the team’s participation was at risk,” a source close to the development said.

The squad included some of India’s top junior names: Tanvi Patri and Dev Ruparelia, who are currently at the Youth Olympics, and Shaina Manimuthu and Jagsher, who hold Asian U17 medals.

“The World Junior Championships contingent was due to travel during the Asian Games period. The team details and required information like hotel stays had been submitted but the funding sanction did not arrive before departure and remains pending. This is the best of future prospects of badminton who do not have big sponsors and were dependent on funding for the World Juniors, an important tournament,” the source told The Indian Express.

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In the last edition, India won a girls’ singles silver through Tanvi Sharma and a team bronze. The tournament has been a key stepping stone for the likes of Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty.

As is procedure, the complete Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) plan had been submitted to the government at a discussion meeting in December 2025. The federation had been told that all tournaments after the Asian Games would be cleared later, while SAI required a broad proposal 30 days before the team’s departure.

When contacted, an SAI official repeated his reasons. “BAI did not send the proposal in time though we kept reminding them to send it within 30 days,” he said. Funding for the French Open and the Hylo Open did not materialise despite being within the 30-day period.

However, the trials for the World Juniors were delayed because the top players were competing at the Asian U17 Championships. Tanvi Patri and Shaina Manimuthu arrived from Chengdu, China, after winning gold and silver on September 13, and left immediately for Guwahati for the trials. SAI was sent the proposal as soon as the trials determined the names in the team.

So while the World Juniors was listed last December, the submission did not account for these calendar-specific timelines, where a squad could not possibly be named without trials.

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“All earlier Asian U17 tournaments were approved by SAI, who have been very supportive all this time,” the parent of a member of the team said. “But we were not aware that funding had not happened for the World Juniors.”

“This has never happened because the World Juniors is an important tournament. Hopefully they will reimburse. There needs to be a clear demarcation between development funds and those for established players. If even the limited funding for development players stops, badminton will suffer,” a coach said.

Sindhu addressed the funding issue on X when questioned about it. “I can find ways to fund my tour. But what about the 18-year-old chasing her dreams, hoping to become the next Sindhu or Lakshya? …Supporting athletes isn’t bleeding the system. It’s investing in India’s sporting future,” she wrote.

DK Sen, Lakshya’s father and a former SAI coach himself, spoke on the reappraisals the sport is reportedly facing after India returned from the Asian Games with a team bronze and four quarterfinals in a tough field. “SAI has helped us all these years so I hope the government continues supporting badminton because it’s Olympic qualification next year and there’s good talent coming up,” he said.

(With inputs from Mihir Vasavda)