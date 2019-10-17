PV Sindhu knocked out in 2nd round of Denmark Open, Indian singles challenge ends

PV Sindhu, the reigning World Champion, yet again struggled to buck the trend of early exits as she was knocked out of the Denmark Open after a straight-game loss against An Se Young in the second round on Thursday.

An Se Young puts the world champion Pusarla V. Sindhu in a tight corner and knocks her out of the DANISA Denmark Open! Catch the action LIVE on https://t.co/Cden1ZSatP#HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRaceToGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/6Xc2ZrpiW5 — BWF (@bwfmedia) October 17, 2019

Fifth seed Sindhu, the Olympic silver medallist, lost 14-21 17-21 to the 17-year-old Korean in a 40-minute clash at the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

This was Sindhu’s third successive early exit from a tournament since claiming the World Championship at Basel, Switzerland in August.

The 24-year-old Indian had lost in the second round and first round at the China Open and Korea Open recently.

“I am so excited to beat the world champion,” the 17-year-old Young said after the match. The teenaged Korean has notched up a series of wins over much higher-ranked opponents this year. She now faces Carolina Marin for a place in the Denmark Open semifinals.

Ending India’s singles challenge at the Denmark Open, Sai Praneeth also lost to top seed Kento Momota by a 6-21 14-21 margin.

Indian singles hopes Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth had been eliminated from the Denmark Open on Wednesday.

Sameer Verma and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also went down in straight games in their second rounds on Thursday.

While Sameer lost 12-21 10-21 to Olympic champion Chen Long of China in men’s singles, Thailand Open champions Satwik and Chirag suffered a 16-21 15-21 defeat against sixth seed Chinese combination of Han Cheng Kai and Zhou Hao Dong.

(With PTI inputs)