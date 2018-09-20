PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter China Open quarters

PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the respective events at the USD 1 million China Open. (PTI Photo) PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the respective events at the USD 1 million China Open. (PTI Photo)

Star shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth registered hard fought victories to enter the quarterfinals of their respective events at the USD 1 million China Open here on Thursday. Third seed Sindhu bounced back after losing a close first game to record a 21-23 21-13 21-18 win in her second round women’s singles match against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Srikanth’s men’s singles match against Suppanyu Avihingsanon too went down to the wire. The seventh seeded Indian won the first game comfortably but the Thai player levelled the match. The decider could have gone either way but Srikanth held his nerve to advance in the competition with a 21-12 15-21 24-22 win.

However, India’s campaign ended in the doubles and mixed doubles events. Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy went down 14-21 11-21 against top seeds from China, Siwei Zheng and Huang Yaqiong in the round of 16.

Sikki Reddy and Pranav Jerry Chopra also met a similar fate, losing 16-21 10-21 to sixth seeds Christinna Pedersen and Mathias Christiansen of Denmark .

In the men’s doubles, Mannu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy were outplayed by Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin 9-21 10-21.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App