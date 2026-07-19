‘Ronaldo is all-time favourite; don’t mind Spain or Argentina winning’: Sindhu

PV Sindhu might be using all the data points on loading, in-game metrics and recovery, but she said she prioritized the very human – simple interaction with her coach, as she returned to title winning ways at the Japan Open. It was a ‘waited and wanted’ title, she said.

“Training can go up and down because one day you train hard. Next day you might feel tired. It’s important to talk to my coach and know why it’s happening and strategise,” said the Super 750 winner in an interaction facilitated by BAI. Sindhu cannily noted that while tech and data was useful, she wouldn’t let hard cold numbers push her into a negative mindset.

Speaking to Indian media after her win, Sindhu noted that the long wait for a title had made her careful and even disbelieving when she was on 21-17, 20-17, a point away. “Even after the challenge, I couldn’t believe I’d won because it was almost after 2 years,” she said of getting on top step of the podium.

For someone known for her unfailing fitness for years early on, even the smallest niggles could turn “irritating,” she noted. “It was a tough journey. Niggles took time. I came back. Got injured again. After injury, you doubt yourself, wonder if you will play at 100% again. It can get emotionally draining and mentally low,” she said.

Yamaguchi, despite 30 faceoffs remains a tricky opponent. “We know each other’s games, we play a lot. But I need to be prepared. The slightest chance you give her, once she starts, she will take many points and find her rhythm.”

Sindhu made sure she was consistent in her attack and made fewest unforced errors. When asked if she was close to beating An Se-young, Sindhu noted, “Last two times, i couldve taken a set. Smallest things matter. Every shot selection matters,” she said.

Her hunger was intact. “Yes this title gives me relief, but there are so many tournaments to win,” the elite athlete who goes up to World No 7, said.

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On the 15×3 format, Sindhu said she was cognizant of the fact that even if matches were to get smaller, the intensity of every point would increase. She also added shuttlers now needed an all-round game with half smashes, drops, net and clears not just a smashing attack.

Her return to top tier wins however had been focused inward. So even the twars shed were preceded by self belief where she told herself, “It was not over yet.”

The Japan title will be easy to remember as the FIFA final date. “I’m OK with either Spain or Argentina winning. Both are playing well. My all-time favourite is Cristiano, unfortunately he lost,” Sindhu said.