‘Ronaldo is all-time favourite; don’t mind Spain or Argentina winning’: Sindhu

Fitness, talks with coach, Akane Yamaguchi's threat ability and doubts - Japan Open champion Sindhu unpacks the return to winning ways

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readJul 19, 2026 09:24 PM IST
Sindhu noted that the long wait for a title had made her careful and even disbelieving when she was on 21-17, 20-17, a point away. (BWF/Badminton Photo)Sindhu noted that the long wait for a title had made her careful and even disbelieving when she was on 21-17, 20-17, a point away. (BWF/Badminton Photo)
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PV Sindhu might be using all the data points on loading, in-game metrics and recovery, but she said she prioritized the very human – simple interaction with her coach, as she returned to title winning ways at the Japan Open. It was a ‘waited and wanted’ title, she said.

“Training can go up and down because one day you train hard. Next day you might feel tired. It’s important to talk to my coach and know why it’s happening and strategise,” said the Super 750 winner in an interaction facilitated by BAI. Sindhu cannily noted that while tech and data was useful, she wouldn’t let hard cold numbers push her into a negative mindset.

Speaking to Indian media after her win, Sindhu noted that the long wait for a title had made her careful and even disbelieving when she was on 21-17, 20-17, a point away. “Even after the challenge, I couldn’t believe I’d won because it was almost after 2 years,” she said of getting on top step of the podium.

For someone known for her unfailing fitness for years early on, even the smallest niggles could turn “irritating,” she noted. “It was a tough journey. Niggles took time. I came back. Got injured again. After injury, you doubt yourself, wonder if you will play at 100% again. It can get emotionally draining and mentally low,” she said.

Yamaguchi, despite 30 faceoffs remains a tricky opponent. “We know each other’s games, we play a lot. But I need to be prepared. The slightest chance you give her, once she starts, she will take many points and find her rhythm.”

Sindhu made sure she was consistent in her attack and made fewest unforced errors. When asked if she was close to beating An Se-young, Sindhu noted, “Last two times, i couldve taken a set. Smallest things matter. Every shot selection matters,” she said.

Her hunger was intact. “Yes this title gives me relief, but there are so many tournaments to win,” the elite athlete who goes up to World No 7, said.

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On the 15×3 format, Sindhu said she was cognizant of the fact that even if matches were to get smaller, the intensity of every point would increase. She also added shuttlers now needed an all-round game with half smashes, drops, net and clears not just a smashing attack.

Her return to top tier wins however had been focused inward. So even the twars shed were preceded by self belief where she told herself, “It was not over yet.”

The Japan title will be easy to remember as the FIFA final date. “I’m OK with either Spain or Argentina winning. Both are playing well. My all-time favourite is Cristiano, unfortunately he lost,” Sindhu said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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