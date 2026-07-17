Sindhu makes Japan Open semifinal after Nozomi Okuhara withdrawal

PV Sindhu has reached the Japan Open semi-finals a withdrawal from Nozomi Okuhara on Friday. (BWF/Badminton Photo)

PV Sindhu might fancy making headway towards a title, as she reached the Japan Open semifinals after a withdrawal from Nozomi Okuhara on Friday.

The Indian World No 10 thus makes her third semifinal of the season – a Super 750 semis Last 4 entry, after Malaysian Super 1000 and Australia Super 500.

The 31-year-old will face Chinese Chen Yufei, whom she trails 6-8. But relatively fresh and moving well, Sindhu will back herself to beat an opponent she hasn’t defeated since her 2019 World title, that’s for near 7 years now.

Yufei has been the most consistent player this season, and is top ranked on the World tour race, though her official ranking is No 4.