Sindhu makes Japan Open semifinal after Nozomi Okuhara withdrawal

PV Sindhu might fancy making headway towards a title, as she reached the Japan Open semifinals after a withdrawal from Nozomi Okuhara on Friday.
The Indian World No 10 thus makes her third semifinal of the season – a Super 750 semis Last 4 entry, after Malaysian Super 1000 and Australia Super 500.
The 31-year-old will face Chinese Chen Yufei, whom she trails 6-8. But relatively fresh and moving well, Sindhu will back herself to beat an opponent she hasn’t defeated since her 2019 World title, that’s for near 7 years now.
Yufei has been the most consistent player this season, and is top ranked on the World tour race, though her official ranking is No 4.
ALSO READ | PV Sindhu’s Han Yue decimation previews a 15-point format built for her
However she is vulnerable in third sets in semis, if Sindhu can push her into a decider.
The 28-year-old Olympic champion from Tokyo 2021, won Indonesia Masters this year, and made finals at couple of Super 500s in Thailand and Malaysia Maaters. She also consistently logged semis at Super 1000s Malaysia Open and All England, as well as at Super 750s in India and Singapore.
Sindhu is chasing her first title of the season, which has looked like one in which she threatens to go the distance but comes up against any of the Top 4.
An Se-young also retired from her Japan Open engagements nursing niggles, and most top shuttlers wouldn’t risk injury so close to the World Championships.
The China Open next week is also considerably important as a Super1000 event.