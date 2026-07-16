PV Sindhu’s Han Yue decimation previews a 15-point format built for her

PV Sindhu would’ve drubbed the hapless Chinese fifth seed Han Yue, 15-11, 15-7 had the Super 750 Japan Open been operating on the format of the future. Set to be rolled in next season, the 15×3 is a godsend for most attacking Indians, none more than the Indian who’s looming large literally over the present Top 9 bunch.

As such, the World No 10 dismissed the weakest Chinese she’s played, Han, 21-16, 21-14 to make quarterfinals in what will be a tantalizing clash with Nozomi Okuhara. Sindhu now leads Han 8-1, so the Chinese runner has always been a punching bag for the Indian. But it is in the manner of how Sindhu went about decimating the 26-year-old that offers pointers to how Sindhu will approach the 15×3. She switches on an attacking window at the 7-point mark and then runs with it.

The women’s singles elite, beyond the top 4 of An Se-young, Wang Zhi Yi, Akane Yamaguchi and Chen Yufei is the weakest it has been. There’s Han, Putri Wardani, Ratchanok, Chochuwong and Miyazaki, none of whom are placed too well to parry a belligerent attack from Sindhu which starts from Point 7 and goes ballistic to comfortably land in a leading situation at 13 or 14. Sindhu’s Achilles heel of clamming at the finish, is thus addressed because she builds herself a cushion. In the 21×3, opponents could use her building nervousness from 17 point onwards to leapfrog her. In the 15, she’s dialled in during the offensive window, and not vulnerable.

Against Han, Sindhu judged in the early passage of play – figuring that the Chinese was going for a single scheme: make Sindhu twist going for the backhand. It took the Chinese to leading 6-3. Then Sindhu had had enough.

Sindhu’s Achilles heel of clamming at the finish, is addressed because she builds herself a cushion. (BWF/Badminton Photo) Sindhu’s Achilles heel of clamming at the finish, is addressed because she builds herself a cushion. (BWF/Badminton Photo)

Her understated lateral movement allows her to turn the backhand trap into a forehand adjustment. So she simply moved left, got under the shuttle and went for the expansive wide smash, punishing Han, reaching 7-7.

Sindhu then went attacking Han’s backhand with whippy pushes to the back and drops next to the net. A backhand lob landed in the corner pocket to get her to 11-8.

The knowledge that she would need to sustain a scorching attack pace for fewer points gave Sindhu the confidence to play freely at the net. Sindhu’s net is another improvement in her 3.0 version. Due to her height, she plays from much further than others at the net and the loopy popping tumbles get the job done. The Top 4 might play it tight in an eyeball confrontation, but most others simply wilt.

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A body smash on Han’s shoulder at 14-10 was the peak of Sindhu’s offensive. She reached 15-11, when the typical Sindhu crumble starts. Sure enough the lead was down to 1 point at 17-16. But Sindhu kept at it, at the net to take the next 4 points.

In the second set, Sindhu was emboldened even further playing against the drift. With her power she can hit through opponents, and the drift ensures the shuttle doesn’t blow off bounds. Against Han, it got a little ridiculous as Sindhu led 8-0. She had her quasi-win at 15-7. And then gallivanted to winning 21-14 in 35 minutes.

Okuhara next

The rivalry is storied. And the quarterfinal clash came about as An Se-young withdrew from injury, conceding against Nozomi Okuhara.

Sindhu defeated Okuhara in a near-80-minute humdinger last June. But the real essence of the rivalry between the two close friends, is in how it’s equal. Even after the two traded literal World Championship crown, they have gone 2-2 in the next 4 matches since the storming of Basel in 2019, though Sindhu leads 11-9.

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Okuhara has won Orleans, made semis at Australia, Swiss and Indonesia Masters, but not made deep inroads in Super 750+ meets.

Sindhu has semis at Malaysia and Australia, and is on her 6th quarterfinal from 10 tournaments, which is mid-consistent, as consistency goes. The Indian starts as favourite against her fellow 31-year-old.

In football season, badminton perhaps needs the two stubborn veterans, ranked World No 10 and 11, to have a go at each other, to ring a bell. Sindhu vs Nozomi will oblige.