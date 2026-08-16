PV Sindhu on playing at home World Championships: ‘One match at a time’

As India’s shuttlers gear up for the World Championships starting at the IG Indoor Stadium on Monday, the spotlight will once again fall on PV Sindhu and her quest to win another medal at the prestigious event.

The 31-year-old remains one of India’s best medal prospects and will feature in a home World Championships for the first time and enters the competition with confidence, having won the Japan Open Super 750 title recently.

On the tournament’s eve, Sindhu, who will face Sophia Noble of Ireland in the first round on Monday, spoke to reporters about expectations and the thrill of playing at home, her newfound confidence and evolution since her first medal.

Excerpts from the conversation.

On playing at home:

I am very excited that it’s happening in India after a long time. I haven’t won for seven years; I hope I keep the confidence from the Japan Open and win here. One match at a time for me. The Indian crowd is going to support me, and playing on home ground is going to be great for me.

Evolution after first medal in 2013:

I have won five medals at the World Championships, and it has been an amazing journey. Every medal gave me a different kind of experience. The transition was such a way that it gave me a lot of confidence.

Confidence after Japan Open win:

It gives me a lot of confidence. Japan Open have me a lot of boost and confidence.

Also Read | Why PV Sindhu at World Championships is a nightmare for Chinese stars

Difference in women’s singles:

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Earlier, women’s singles was more attacking and fast-paced, but now it’s about staying on the court, staying patient and long rallies. When I look back at 2019, I’m much more experienced in terms of dealing with court conditions. I’m more adapted to situations when things are not going according to how I want.

Memories of 2009 Worlds:

I was a very small girl, and I used to come and watch matches from morning to evening. I used to watch top players, and it’s great to see the journey when I experienced the best back then, and now I have been playing at that level.

On the new scoring system:

The new scoring system is going to be very challenging. In 21 points, you have time to come back, but in 15 points, you need to be on your feet from the word go. There is no scope for getting relaxed.

On using sports science:

As I mentioned, it was very important for me to have a sports science team. I have Wayne Lombard, Heera (physio) and Shreyashi (S&C). Sometimes the body is not 100 percent, but you still push. Injuries are unpredictable, but sports science helps in taking precautions to avoid them. The gadgets and the new metrics have helped me avoid injuries and see the changes in my movements.

On new coach Irwansyah:

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My coach has been with me for the past 18 months. When you get a new coach, it takes time to get to know each other. But now it is good, as we understand each other’s requirements. It has started clicking for me, and we can see how the results have improved.