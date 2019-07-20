PV Sindhu beats Chen Yufei to enter Indonesia Open final

PV Sindhu booked her berth in the final of the Indonesia Open with a commanding win over Chen Yufei in Jakarta on Saturday. This is the first time in her career that she has made it to Indonesia Open final. Sindhu will meet Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the final on Sunday.

Superrrrrr Sindhu!!!🔥 What a performance from the World No 5 @Pvsindhu1, dominated the proceeding to reach the finals of #BlibliIndonesiaOpen2019 defeating World No 3 #ChenYuFei 2⃣1⃣:1⃣9⃣2⃣1⃣:1⃣0⃣. Way to go, Girl! ⚡️

Go for Gold!🥇#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/FtTZtOLwFq — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 20, 2019

It was Chen who took the initiative in the first game, with Sindhu required to launch comebacks twice. Sindhu took the lead for the first time at 19-18, after a string of five consecutive points went in her favour. She finally took the first game 21-19.

Sindhu got off to a bad start in the second game as well, as Chen raced to a 4-0 lead. Sindhu fought back again to lead 10-8 at the interval. After the final interval, Chen could not find her way back into the match, as Sindhu took seven consecutive points to race to a 17-8 lead. She finally took the second game 21-10.

Chen Yufei is the reigning All England champion and has been in roaring form this year. However, she was put off her game as Sindhu, looking sharper after the break she took, used attacking tosses and crosscourt smashes to blow her away.

In the earlier semifinal, Yamaguchi beat World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in straight games.

Earlier, Sindhu had stormed into the semifinals by beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight games on Friday.

Sindhu hasn’t won a singles title this year and will be hoping she can break the drought in the final on Sunday.