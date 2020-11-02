‘I retire’: PV Sindhu gives her fans ‘mini heart-attack’

PV Sindhu said 'Denmark Open was the last straw'. (Source: File)

PV Sindhu nearly gave her fans, admirers and well-wishers a ‘mini heart-attack’ with her latest Twitter Post saying ‘Denmark Open was the final straw, I retire’.

“I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That’s why I’, writing today to tell you that I’m done. It’s undertandable if you’re shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too,” India’s only shuttler to have won a silver medal at Olympics, wrote.

The post, however, turned out to be a part of a bigger message. Using the attention she got through the ‘I retire’ post, Sindhu drew attention to the fight against substandard hygiene in the fight with the virus.

Calling the pandemic an ‘eye-opener’, Sindhu said, “This pandemic has been an eye opener for me, I could train hard to fight the toughest opponent. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix.

“It’s been months at home and we still question ourselves everytime we step out. Internalising all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India at the Denmark Open was the last straw,” she wrote.

“Today, I chose to retire frim this current state of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I chose to retire from a complete lack of the unknown. More importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus.”

“We must not digress, we need to be better prepared. We must defeat the virus together. The choices we make today will define our future and the future of the next generation. We cannot afford to let them down,” said the 25-year old.

Despite missing out on Denmark Open, that took place in October and was the first badminton tournament to kickstart after months of lockdown, Sindhu said she would continue to work hard for the Asia Open. Causing a storm on Twitter, Sindhu’s last words in the post were relieving where she said, “I might have given you guys a mini heart-attack, unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys to get up and take notice.

PV Sindhu aims to hit the ground running in 2021

“That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shining at the end of the tunnel. Yes, Denmark Open didn’t happen. But that won’t stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must comeback twice as hard. So will I at the Asia Open. I refuse to give up without putting a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear and will carry on doing so till we have a safer world,” she concluded.

