PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance at Asian Championships; Lakshya Sen exits

PV Sindhu, back on the court after missing the All England, showed the fight that keeps her in contention at the top level. (Badminton Photo)

Lakshya Sen faced an early exit at the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo on Wednesday, crashing out to a 21-12, 21-19 defeat. Sen briefly resisted from 8-14 down to 16-16 in the second set, but was largely lackluster.

Sen, the All England finalist, had been keen to do well at the Asians, but he looked rusty and error-prone, not finding his length whatsoever.

PV Sindhu, back on the court after missing the All England, showed the fight that keeps her in contention at the top level. Besides Satwik-Chirag who actually won the title in 2023, Sindhu came closest to making the Asian final, but had lost to Akane Yamaguchi at the penultimate step.