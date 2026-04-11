‘A generational talent… stands right up there with very best’: PV Sindhu hails Ayush Shetty after historic Asia Championships final berth

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has praised up-and-coming star Ayush Shetty, who became only the second Indian ever to reach the men’s singles final at the continental event.
On Saturday, building on his winning momentum, Ayush’s impressive campaign at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 continued as he handed a shock defeat to defending champion and World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn to reach the final.
Sindhu called the Karnataka shuttler a generational talent. “I have consistently maintained that he is a generational talent. In terms of pure natural ability, he stands right up there with the very best young players I have come across. There is a prodigious level of talent in him, and it is something you immediately recognize when you see him on court,” she wrote on X.
“He has been training in my group for the past three weeks along with coach Irwan, and this period has only reinforced my belief in his potential. Physically, he has a strong presence on court. His height gives him excellent reach, and he already possesses a very deep, heavy smash that can put opponents under serious pressure. What also stands out is his defensive instinct. He stays very low, reads the shuttle well, and shows a natural ability to absorb pressure in rallies,” added Sindhu.
I have consistently maintained that he is a generational talent. In terms of pure natural ability, he stands right up there with the very best young players I have come across. There is a prodigious level of talent in him, and it is something you immediately recognize when you… https://t.co/xqfsSCsZZb
— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) April 11, 2026
The 2023 BWF World Junior Championships bronze medallist has had a phenomenal week in Ningbo. Ayush began his campaign with an upset win over China’s Li Shi Feng, World No. 7, in straight games. He followed it up with a convincing 21-16, 21-12 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen, World No. 20. In the quarterfinals, the reigning U.S. Open Champion defeated World No. 4 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 23-21, 21-17.
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Sindhu continued to rave about Ayush, praising his attitude. She wrote: “Like any young athlete with immense potential, there are areas that will determine how far he ultimately goes. Fitness and the ability to remain injury-free will be absolutely critical in shaping his long-term career, and that is something we must continue to focus on carefully. What has been particularly encouraging over these last three weeks is his attitude. He has trained with great seriousness alongside me, Coach Irwan, and the extended team, and the early signs of progress are already beginning to show.”
At the Badminton Asia Championships, Dinesh Khanna won gold at the 1965 edition. Since then, Khanna (1969), Suresh Goel (1965), Prakash Padukone (1976), Pullela Gopichand (2000), Anup Sridhar (2007), and H. S. Prannoy (2018) have all won bronze medals.
Ayush will face second-seeded Chinese shuttler Shi Yu Qi, who won 21-9, 21-3 against fourth-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.