‘A generational talent… stands right up there with very best’: PV Sindhu hails Ayush Shetty after historic Asia Championships final berth

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has praised up-and-coming star Ayush Shetty, who became only the second Indian ever to reach the men’s singles final at the continental event.

On Saturday, building on his winning momentum, Ayush’s impressive campaign at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 continued as he handed a shock defeat to defending champion and World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn to reach the final.

Sindhu called the Karnataka shuttler a generational talent. “I have consistently maintained that he is a generational talent. In terms of pure natural ability, he stands right up there with the very best young players I have come across. There is a prodigious level of talent in him, and it is something you immediately recognize when you see him on court,” she wrote on X.