PM Modi on PV Sindhu’s win: Your dedication towards badminton is inspiring

PV Sindhu wins gold at World Badminton Championship: "The stupendously talented P V Sindhu makes India proud again!" Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Modi also said that the passion and dedication with which Sindhu pursue badminton is inspiring, adding, that her success will be an inspiration to the generation of players.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday congratulated badminton player PV Sindhu after she won a gold medal at the BWF World Championships 2019 in Basel, Switzerland. Sindhu is the first Indian to achieve such a feat.

Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated the shuttler saying: “You make every Indian proud. Keep winning”.

It was Sindhu’s fifth World Championships medal — joint-most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China — to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.

Sindhu has also won Olympic silver in 2016 Rio Games, a silver at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an Asian Games silver at Jakarta and the BWF World Tour Finals last year.

