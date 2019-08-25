PM Modi on PV Sindhu’s win: Your dedication towards badminton is inspiring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday congratulated badminton player PV Sindhu after she won a gold medal at the BWF World Championships 2019 in Basel, Switzerland. Sindhu is the first Indian to achieve such a feat.

Advertising

“The stupendously talented P V Sindhu makes India proud again!” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Modi also said that the passion and dedication with which Sindhu pursue badminton is inspiring, adding, that her success will be an inspiration to the generation of players.

The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019

Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated the shuttler saying: “You make every Indian proud. Keep winning”.

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win the #BWFWorldChampionships. You make every Indian proud. Keep winning প্রথম ভারতীয় হিসাবে বিশ্ব ব্যাডমিন্টন খেতাব জেতার জন্য @Pvsindhu1 কে অভিনন্দন। সারা দেশ আজ তোমার কৃতিত্বে গর্বিত। জিততে থাকো* — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 25, 2019

It was Sindhu’s fifth World Championships medal — joint-most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China — to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.

Sindhu has also won Olympic silver in 2016 Rio Games, a silver at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an Asian Games silver at Jakarta and the BWF World Tour Finals last year.