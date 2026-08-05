Ayush vs Shi Yuqi in Round 1; Lakshya could run into Kunlavut in pre-Quarters

Lakshya Sen on the left and PV Sindhu on the right. (FILE photo)

Five time world championships medallist PV Sindhu will start her campaign at the 2026 World Championships against Sophia Noble of Ireland in the round of 64 while Lakshya Sen will face Collins Valentine of Austria.

If he wins the first and second round, he will face Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the third round.

Unseeded Ayush Shetty has got a tough draw as he will face world number 1 Shi Yuqi in the first round.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are seeded fifth in men’s doubles and will receive a bye in the first round. Similarly, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will start with a bye as they are seeded 15th in mixed doubles.