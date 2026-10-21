PV Sindhu’s absolute cinema: From 19-8 in decider to 19-19 before winning 23-21

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Indian made heavy weather of defeating Supanida Katethong, 21-14, 8-21, 23-21, as she lost 11 points at a stretch when two points away from a win. The smash kills at the end bore no scars of that snooze-mode

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 05:42 PM IST
FILE PHOTO - Indian shuttler PV Sindhu in action. (BAI)FILE PHOTO - Indian shuttler PV Sindhu in action. (BAI)
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PV Sindhu doesn’t need a biopic. She lives theatre or movie shorts – every day. Who freezes for 11 whole points from 19-8 up in the decider, and then flicks on a switch suddenly, before stretching out a climax for three match points? The Indian brought the bright hues of autumnal leaves to her opening round match of the French Open, defeating old nemesis Supanida Katethong 21-14, 8-21, 23-21.

Sindhu was two points away from victory at 44 minutes in the match, but took 20 minutes of manic madness more to actually nail the win at the Tremblay en France in a commune arena on the outskirts of Paris.

The comms called it a crazy match, and it was because Sindhu contrived to create absolute cinema out of a regulation first round – by hitting snooze on the brink of a win. And then crackling up like a threatening-to-defuse dynamite.

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India will have 4 players in Top 32 next week, and it’s had a World No 1 a dozen years ago. But there’s nobody as entertaining as Sindhu in early rounds of a tournament.

The Thai leftie used to be an almighty headache for Sindhu once. Her southpaw angles troubled Sindhu at most inopportune times, like playing in front of home crowd at Delhi while guided by an ex-coach. Then the Indian started asserting her class – the attack and stubbed Supanida’s defiance of rank. So she wasn’t exactly a great mystery to solve at Paris. The comms even noted how Sindhu had gotten to the brink of a certain win in 40-odd minutes despite a third setter.

Win the first. Catch breath in second. Race to the end in the third. Sindhu had it all figured out. So it was 19-8. And that’s when Katethong started not with some firework display her comeback. Sindhu had gone into sleep-mode, returning mechanically, and bleeding points for no rhyme or reason except passivity. First it was 7 points in a row, yet panic hadn’t hit. At 19-19, it whipped her face.

That Sindhu has weapons to go from 0 to 100 in a blink is known. She’s like Venus Williams who playing an Olympic doubles medal confirming match with Rajeev Ram in tennis at Rio, had suddenly woken up and flattened Mirza-Bopanna, with no intimation of her summoning of powers. Sindhu has understated howitzers, fitted with silencers, but she boomed similarly. A rasping smash that would’ve dented a softer surface than the synth court carpet. 20-19.

It still wasn’t over.

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An error here, the slightest of shuttle grazing the line there, and Supanida could’ve dreamt of a humongous comeback win. But the Sindhu attack – grows intimidating when she gets in the mood to annihilate. So she pulled off three big attacks, and let the Thai panic from having climbed the mountain. When she was done with the Thai, Sindhu appreciated graciously with a smile and a pat.

It’s fraught to declare Sindhu has turned back time. Because by the time quarters of big tournaments fetch up, younger, swifter, stronger, wilier opponents do get the better of her. But there is no doubting how motivated she is to put herself in position for titles. To fight on, even as she wins at LA 2028.

The power is pristine, the strokes are evolved, the stamina does let her down at 31. But she does have the power smash, one zing to rule them all. All, save An Se-young. Yet, it is those utterly befuddling lapses like 19-8 to 19-19 that make Sindhu entertaining. She took 64 minutes to wrap up something she could’ve clinically finished in under 45. And why she freezes remains a mystery. How she unfreezes and boils over onto her opponents’ hopes is the sequel.

She plays World No 19 Riko Gunji of Japan next.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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