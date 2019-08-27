Toggle Menu
Watch: PV Sindhu’s ‘brutal’ fitness regimen before BWF World Championships gold

PV Sindhu's road to success at the BWF World Championships was built around her exceptional fitness regimen.

PV Sindhu in BWF World Championships final. (Source: Reuters)

PV Sindhu’s road to success at the BWF World Championships is more than just her gameplay. Behind the gold is a story of years of hard work.

Sindhu’s exceptional fitness regimen played a key role in her sheer dominance against Nozomi Okuhara in the final.

After all, the 24-year-old first first turned up to work with coach Pullela Gopichand when she eight-years-old.

Her fitness bulwark has been built since then. But in a recent video shared by Anand Mahindra, it shows the sheer amount of training she undertook in the lead up to the Championships.

For a sport like badminton and the kind of endurance it demands, there is a lot of legwork involved. Here’s a sneak peak into her fitness regimen:

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland and the nation couldn’t be more proud.

After having to settle for silver in the last two years, the 24-year-old got her gold in just 38 minutes with a clinical performance against Japan’s Okuhara, defeating her in straight games by 21-7, 21-7.

