Watch: PV Sindhu’s ‘brutal’ fitness regimen before BWF World Championships gold

PV Sindhu’s road to success at the BWF World Championships is more than just her gameplay. Behind the gold is a story of years of hard work.

Sindhu’s exceptional fitness regimen played a key role in her sheer dominance against Nozomi Okuhara in the final.

After all, the 24-year-old first first turned up to work with coach Pullela Gopichand when she eight-years-old.

Her fitness bulwark has been built since then. But in a recent video shared by Anand Mahindra, it shows the sheer amount of training she undertook in the lead up to the Championships.

For a sport like badminton and the kind of endurance it demands, there is a lot of legwork involved. Here’s a sneak peak into her fitness regimen:

Brutal. I’m exhausted just watching this. But now there’s no mystery about why she’s the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top… pic.twitter.com/EYPp677AjU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2019

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland and the nation couldn’t be more proud.

After having to settle for silver in the last two years, the 24-year-old got her gold in just 38 minutes with a clinical performance against Japan’s Okuhara, defeating her in straight games by 21-7, 21-7.