Twitterati congratulate PV Sindhu on becoming first Indian to win BWF World Tour Finals title

PV Sindhu ends the year on a high as she beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 to become the first Indian to win the title of women's singles BWF World Tour Finals on Sunday.

PV Sindhu wins the BWF Badminton World Tour Finals title. (Source: Screenshot)

After losing five finals this year, PV Sindhu ends the year on a high as she beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 in the final to become the first Indian to win the title of women’s singles BWF World Tour Finals on Sunday. The Indian shuttler beat World No. five Okuhara from Japan to record her 300th career match victory across categories.

Olympic silver medallist ended her streak of seven straight finals losses to win gold at the BWF World Tour Finals. Twitterati rushed to congratulate the Indian shuttler on raching the new milestone. Here are the best reactions:

This is Sindhu’s 14th career title and first season-ending title.

