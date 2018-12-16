Twitterati congratulate PV Sindhu on becoming first Indian to win BWF World Tour Finals title

After losing five finals this year, PV Sindhu ends the year on a high as she beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 in the final to become the first Indian to win the title of women’s singles BWF World Tour Finals on Sunday. The Indian shuttler beat World No. five Okuhara from Japan to record her 300th career match victory across categories.

Olympic silver medallist ended her streak of seven straight finals losses to win gold at the BWF World Tour Finals. Twitterati rushed to congratulate the Indian shuttler on raching the new milestone. Here are the best reactions:

An amazing way to end the season for @Pvsindhu1 beating Okuhara in the World Tour final in straight sets. #BWFWorldTourFinals pic.twitter.com/mkONIxRSYH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 16, 2018

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Tour Grand Finals beating @nozomi_o11 21-19, 21-17 in the finals👏 . Fantastic achievement pic.twitter.com/3F2PXhuKk8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 16, 2018

And you keep on giving celebrating moments for us @Pvsindhu1 . 🌟🏆@BAI_Media — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) December 16, 2018

Sindhu!!!!! CHAMPION!!!! So proud @Pvsindhu1 what a way to end the year ??????@OGQ_India — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) December 16, 2018

Absolutely delighted for @Pvsindhu1, a genuine world star. Very proud of you. Look forward to many more. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2018

Yes!!! @Pvsindhu1 becomes the first Indian to win the BWF World Tour Grand Finals beating @nozomi_o11 21-19, 21-17 in the finals?? Watch the final winning point, great play by #Sindhu ?????? Big congrats to coach Gopichand, @Media_SAI @BAI_Media

OGQ is proud to support Sindhu! pic.twitter.com/OZdxTxiuFI — OGQ (@OGQ_India) December 16, 2018

This is Sindhu’s 14th career title and first season-ending title.