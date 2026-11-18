Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered world top five of BWF World Rankings for the first time in four years.

The ace Indian shuttler climbed to world no 5 jumping one rank in the latest BWF Ranking update on Tuesday.

Following her runner-up finish at the French Open and title win at the Hylo Open, Sindhu has entered top five for the first time since November 2022.

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Her rise in the rankings come on the basis of a strong 2026 season where she won Japan Open Super 750 apart from finishing second at French Open, Hylo Open title, Round of 16 finish at World Championships and quarter-final finish at the Asian Games.