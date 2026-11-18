Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered world top five of BWF World Rankings for the first time in four years.
The ace Indian shuttler climbed to world no 5 jumping one rank in the latest BWF Ranking update on Tuesday.
Following her runner-up finish at the French Open and title win at the Hylo Open, Sindhu has entered top five for the first time since November 2022.
Her rise in the rankings come on the basis of a strong 2026 season where she won Japan Open Super 750 apart from finishing second at French Open, Hylo Open title, Round of 16 finish at World Championships and quarter-final finish at the Asian Games.
Sindhu has risen six places in the BWF rankings from 11th to 5th in the last 45 days and has also qualified for the 2026 season finale, the BWF World Tour Finals.
Youngster Tanvi Sharma is second best Indian shuttler in women’s singles as she is placed at World no 21 and is knocking on the doors of world top 20.
In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen also moved close to world top 10 after his title win at the Japan Masters Super 500 tournament last week. He is currently ranked 11th and a good show at the ongoing Hong Kong Open Super 500 can push him further.
He will need to reach quarters in Hong Kong to confirm his berth for the World Tour Finals also.
Veteran shuttler Kidambi Srikanth returned to World top 30 after his quarterfinal finish at the Japan Masters Super 500 where he took down World championships silver medallist and local favourite Kodai Naraoka before losing to another local shuttler Koki Watanabe.
In women’s doubles, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Gayatri climbed one position to world no 19 and slowly coming back to the top brass of Badminton World after an injury layoff.
The duo made a strong comeback after the injury to win bronze medal at World Championships and record couple of strong finishes at Denmark Open Super 750 and Asian Games.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained world no 6 in the men’s doubles section.