PV Sindhu enters semifinals of World Championships, assured of fifth medal

India’s P V Sindhu assured herself of a fifth medal at the BWF World Championships after reaching the semifinals with a come-from-behind win over Asian Games gold medallist Tai Tzu Ying of Chinse Taipei here on Friday.

Sindhu, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the prestigious tournament to go with two bronze, edged past former world no 1 Tzu Ying 12-21 23-21 21-19 in a pulsating quarterfinals contest.

The 24-year-old, who is also an Olympic silver medallist, will take on the winner of the match between China’s Chen Yu Fei and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the semifinal on Saturday.