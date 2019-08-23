Toggle Menu
PV Sindhu enters semifinals of World Championships, assured of fifth medal

PV Sindhu enters semifinals of World Championships, assured of fifth medal

Sindhu, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the prestigious tournament to go with two bronze, edged past former world no 1 Tzu Ying 12-21 23-21 21-19 in a pulsating quarterfinals contest.

PV Sindhu celebrates winning her quarter-final women’s singles match against Tai Tzu Ying (Source: Reuters)

India’s P V Sindhu assured herself of a fifth medal at the BWF World Championships after reaching the semifinals with a come-from-behind win over Asian Games gold medallist Tai Tzu Ying of Chinse Taipei here on Friday.

The 24-year-old, who is also an Olympic silver medallist, will take on the winner of the match between China’s Chen Yu Fei and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the semifinal on Saturday.

