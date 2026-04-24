Why does PV Sindhu need to play doubles at Uber Cup? For determining match order; Lakshya Sen leads 21-18, 15-17 vs Victor Lai in Thomas Cup

India has often fielded its singles stars in doubles to get their best shot at the match order - in this case, going 2-0 up through first two singles, against Denmark

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readMumbaiApr 24, 2026 01:04 PM IST
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu in action. (PHOTO: AP)Indian shuttler PV Sindhu in action. (PHOTO: AP)
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Cometh the Uber Cup, and the questions erupt on why PV Sindhu gets suddenly drafted into playing doubles. With Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand not available after Treesa freakishly injured herself, India were once again forced into shuffling their resources and using their MVP to try tilt a match order that might help Indians against Denmark.

Sindhu will play with Tanisha Crasto against Alexandra Boje, ranked No 7 in mixed doubles and Christine Busch, No 19 again in mixed.

Knowing that it was the singles where Indians stand their best chance against Denmark, India needed to stack up all 3 singles within the first 4 matches. The only way to get that order WS1, WS2, WD1, WS3, WD2 was to draft Sindhu in as second doubles, so the WD2 can be pushed to the fifth rubber. Rules dictate that for team members playing both singles and doubles, an adequate break is necessary.

ALSO READ | Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: India Preview, Schedule, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

So if Sindhu (WR 13) takes on Line Christophersen (ranked 21) in first singles WS1, she cannot slot in at fourth rubber like the normal match order says – WS1, WD1, WS2, WD2, WS3. So to invert the fourth and fifth match order, Sindhu will now play the last match, second doubles with Tanisha Crasto.

Unnati Hooda is assigned to play second singles against Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, followed by Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra taking on Amalie Cecile-Mette Werge, while Tanvi Sharma gets to seal the tie against Amalie Schulz, assuming Sindhu and Unnati get the job done. 2-2 could put pressure on Tanvi though, so she’s better off playing the fourth match, knowing Tanisha Crasto can be depended upon to bring her energy and guts to the last match, with Sindhu’s formidable presence.

India in fact fielded Saina-Sindhu pairing often when winning their two Uber Cup bronzes.

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Denmark’s two doubles are considered stronger in matchups, though they are mostly scratch pairs and crossed over from mixed doubles. Kudsk is mixed doubles, ranked 30, pairing with women’s doubles No 54, and Shruti-Priya can fancy their chances as a regular pairing.

Thomas Cup

Lakshya Sen had taken the first set against Victor Lai 21-18, but was trailing 15-17 in the second against Canada’s marathon man in MS1 of Thomas Cup.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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