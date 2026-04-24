Why does PV Sindhu need to play doubles at Uber Cup? For determining match order; Lakshya Sen leads 21-18, 15-17 vs Victor Lai in Thomas Cup

Cometh the Uber Cup, and the questions erupt on why PV Sindhu gets suddenly drafted into playing doubles. With Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand not available after Treesa freakishly injured herself, India were once again forced into shuffling their resources and using their MVP to try tilt a match order that might help Indians against Denmark.

Sindhu will play with Tanisha Crasto against Alexandra Boje, ranked No 7 in mixed doubles and Christine Busch, No 19 again in mixed.

Knowing that it was the singles where Indians stand their best chance against Denmark, India needed to stack up all 3 singles within the first 4 matches. The only way to get that order WS1, WS2, WD1, WS3, WD2 was to draft Sindhu in as second doubles, so the WD2 can be pushed to the fifth rubber. Rules dictate that for team members playing both singles and doubles, an adequate break is necessary.