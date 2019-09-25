PV Sindhu crashes out in first round of Korea Open

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out in the first round of Korea Open after losing to Zhang Beiwen of USA 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 on Wednesday. Sindhu won the first game comfortably but the American shuttler came back strongly to win the next two games. India’s Saina Nehwal will compete in her first-round match later today.

Advertising

In men’s singles, Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth made an early exit from the ongoing Korea Open Super 500 tournament after he was forced to retire midway in his first-round match against Anders Antonsen of Denmark on Wednesday. Praneeth had lost the first game 9-21 and was trailing 7-11 in the second when he chose to retire because of injury and thus sending Antonsen through to the round of 16.

The 27-year-old had entered the Korea Open on the back of an exit at the quarterfinal stage of the China Open last week where he lost to World No. 9 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. Before that, he had won bronze medal at the World Championships in Basel, ending India’s 36-year drought for a medal in men’s singles category.

Sindhu had also crashed out of China Open when she suffered a pre-quarterfinals defeat to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women’s singles on September 19. She had lost to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 13-21, 19-21 in a duel which lasted for more than 50 minutes.

Also Read: