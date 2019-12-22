Decoding zig-zagging patterns of world’s top six Badminton players

Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu in action. (Express photo: Javed Raja) Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu in action. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

PV Sindhu became the first Indian, able-bodied badminton world champion in 2019 and promptly followed that with a mere six wins for the rest of the season in seven tournaments, raising alarms of inconsistency. However, a closer scrutiny of performances of five other big names in women’s singles reveals that none of them can boast of a pre-Olympic season that would pitch them as an automatic favourite for Tokyo. Each of the six women has shown glimpses of dominance and more than their share of vulnerabilities in a long season where shuttlers balance playing in the mandatory 15 tournaments with winning titles. Nursing niggles on the go, spacing out tournaments, targeting and refraining from hitting top gear week after punishing week while risking injury aggravation, this golden generation of women’s singles players who will all be in their prime at the Tokyo Olympics next year, have held back as much as they have let on in 2019. Consistency counts for almost nothing at the Olympics, which means any of them could be on the podium next year.

PV Sindhu–“Became world champion BUT won little else rest of the year”

A World Championship brimming with power and poise and two thoughtless, reckless, needless tweets that warn of the pitfalls of how distractions can careen the best of careers off the path: that was PV Sindhu’s strange 2019. All these past 4 seasons, the towering Indian has been dissed for not winning big finals. She goes ahead and wins the big World title in Basel. And then gets caught up in two Twitter-related controversies that can eat into all the social capital in the virtual world she’s earned with her unblemished persona in real life. So when the knives are out, with not even six months gone since her triumph at Basel after two lost finals, all the talk is centred around her inconsistency in winning nothing else save the World Championship.

There is a pattern to Sindhu’s play – which is primarily about picking big tournaments and peaking at them, not bothering to exert on the year-round circuit events. It’s worked like clockwork since 2016 now – finals at Olympics, Asiad, CWG, 3 World Championships and 2 World Tour Finals – Sindhu having ticked the last two boxes through 2018-19. It’ll be a humongous surprise if she pushes much beyond the 2020 All England ahead of Tokyo, ensuring instead to rest those tired long limbs that have not taken a break at all since 2016.

Every other top player has been felled by injury and managed to step out the spotlight, taking the mental breather to go with mending tendons and bones. Sindhu’s way of negotiating the minimum required tournaments and picking the big prizes, is by rationing her energies and not bothering when murmurs about her losses start. Talk ranges from departure of her Korean coach to her own low levels of motivation and enthusiasm. But if there’s anyone who knows how to stay hungry for an imminent feast, it is the Indian. She’s even kept her World No 1 ambitions at bay (she’s No 6 now), as she balanced reaching the summit at Worlds and her schizophrenic circuit results.

Do on either side of Basel are matches where it was evident she wasn’t pushing the fourth gear, leave alone the fifth she employed while becoming India’s first World Champion amongst able-bodied shuttlers. Playing at Indonesia finals (her only one of the year) just before Basel, her handspeed and pace that start whirring in closing out, were visibly missing. She was a gear slow at Indonesia in January and played a mature, settled game at All England which the first-round exit, pipped 21-18 in the third to Sung Ki Hyun, can’t effectively summarise. The Korean and Okuhara infact handed Sindhu heavy 21-7 set score losses at Malaysia and Singapore while Chinese greenhorn Cai Yan Yan thrashed Sindhu 21-9 in one of the sets before she fetched up at Basel in no mood to forgive. Dominance in badminton is clearly not about consistency as most top players have that off-colour brutal loss interspersed over the season, and even to rank outsiders in the draw.

However, Sindhu’s most important match of 2019 was the quarter finals against Tai Tzu Ying whom she loses to quite frequently on the circuit but manages to bully in the big global events. Playing a masterly three-setter, bouncing back from the brink of exiting Basel, Sindhu played a third set drawing on that most elusive factor: consistency even as the Taipese stumbled. In the one match where she could’ve fallen to inconsistency and errors, Sindhu held her own.

Then it was back to sleepwalking through China, Korea, Denmark before stirring awake against Tai Tzu at French. This typically sees Sindhu playing three setters with things looking even till 15-all in the third, after which the energy sapping and injury prone fifth gear is not employed. Sindhu’ll know back of her mind that Marin wasn’t at Basel and the form-player Yamaguchi had her hip issues and went out early. She’s yet to beat Marin in a big final, though 2019 was a far better year than 2015 when too she would get into scraps that went to the wire in the third, and she quietly lost tournaments. Then she made all that experience count at Rio. You don’t know Sindhu well enough as a player if you apply the consistency metric on her.

Akane Yamaguchi–“Won Indonesia & Japan, but trailed by 4 first-round exits”

Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi

The crazy ball with the eye-popping overhead retrieves and bubbling energy was lukewarm in 2019 after her stunning eight tour titles in 2018. A pale shadow with the merry glee gone out of her usually dancing pretty eyes, she was heavily criticised in Japan post the 81-minute loss to Chen Yufei as it cost Japan the Sudirman Cup final against China. Her Asian title getting past two Chinese was not balm enough. And then the hip injury happened.

Yamaguchi’s is the best example how top players negotiated the peace between turning up at a fixed number of BWF tournaments while still nursing injuries. Following the hip strain which clearly cut down her attacking options to half, Yamaguchi went to four tournaments and settled for first-round exits. This slump was soon after winning in Indonesia and Japan, pointing to just how bruising the schedule can be on the form of players.

At Guangzhou, the World No 4 would go down 4-12 to Chen, come up to 15-all, but not risk getting drawn into the attrition, getting blitzed by the speed of Tai Tzu and Chen. Surprisingly, Yamaguchi has not lost to Sindhu this year and also tends to bother Marin in big events. Japan’s wonderful player even leads Chen 10-8 in career wins, but twice went down to her with the searing spotlight turned on full watt and also had losses to Korean upstart An Se Young and China’s dimming star Li Xuerui in a difficult 44-16 year.

Tai Tzu Ying–“Beaten Chen Yufei 14 times and lost only twice, BUT in the big finals—All England & World Tour ”

The Taipese shuttler’s wizardry is so mesmerising and untameable that she racks up some lopsided head-to-head figures against rivals. Like a staggering 14-2 win-loss against China’s No 1 Chen Yufei. Except those 2 losses were the World Tour Finals championship clash and the All England final. While she’s often seemed unbeatable for the unwieldy game that an off-colour Sindhu can put up, the Indian has now knocked Tai out of one World Tour Final, a World Championship and an Olympics — three big-stage losses out of five, even as Sindhu has lost 11 other times in circuit events.

Tai Tzu’s magic is layers and layers of deception, but some of her shortcomings are glaringly obvious. She has four quarterfinal defeats at World Championships (to go with the Round of 16 loss at Rio to Sindhu) pointing to a massive big tournament jinx and a wobble even before she reaches a final. Tai Tzu is clearly shaky early on, but like Chen Yufei proved can be brought down in a final.

As many as six of her 10 losses this year have come in the third set, which means opponents can fancy their chances once she’s dragged to a decider. Moreover, an overwhelming eight of the 10 times she’s lost has been the day after she eked out a win from a three-setter, which shows tiredness and inadequate recovery, important when stringing together a week of wins.

Tai Tzu’s inconsistency is micro intra-game, and not macro – spread over up and down tournaments. Playing Okuhara at Guangzhou last week, she floundered one with her typical fluctuating flourish–she waltzed through the opening set and was 10-5 up, when like a power outage, inexplicably, Tai Tzu then slumped into a pool of half-a-dozen errors, took the lead at 18-17 and again flattened. In the decider, she suddenly had a 7-point mid-set flurry and immediately and whimsically, lost the plot again failing to close out, just like World Championship meltdown, incited by Sindhu. Tai Tzu’s banana skins are Marin’s frenetic pace and deceptive-than-thou Ratchanok, but she heads into the Olympic leap on the back of losses to eight different opponents this year, while the sucker punch tends to be delivered by Sindhu in big tournaments. Much like Lee Chong Wei, Tai Tzu can dominate entire seasons, but even as injuries have impeded the free-flowing game, the biggest inconsistency for her seems to be the big stage where her music goes deafeningly quiet.

Chen Yufei–“Won 7 titles, BUT had no answers to Sindhu’s attack in World Championship semifinals”

Chen Yufei Chen Yufei

You only need to look at the 21-scarring-7 second-set scoreline handed out to the Chinese in the semifinals of the World Championship at Basel as Sindhu romped into the finals, to understand what a barrage of steep shots can do to the newly-crowned World No 1 from China. It was an all-out attack that left Chen rattled and looking quite helpless, adding weight to the allegations that she can be mentally quite brittle.

On either side of the 21-7 carnage by Sindhu, Chen made seven circuit finals and won them all to go 60 wins – 9 losses in 2019. Starting with All England and wrapping up the year with World Tour Finals leading up to No 1, Chinese coaches should’ve ideally celebrated the return of a Chinese to the pinnacle, except they know that without a big smash weapon, the circuit’s most nifty and cerebral player who constructs points, can be vulnerable against scream queens Sindhu and Marin and their headbanging loud game. Though 2019 saw her peak, Chen has negative head to heads with almost all the aggressive players (Yamaguchi 8-10; Sindhu 4-6; Marin 1-3 as well as 2-14 against Tai Tzu). So this year, either Chen’s made her poise and precision count or others have paused to catch their breath.

Carolina Marin –“Won China Open after ACL surgery BUT spent most of last two seasons with injuries”



You can’t be a serious Indian and put Carolina Marin out of contention; not after she denied Sindhu the gold so stompingly at Rio and then like a cold-blooded clinical assassin at the 2018 World Championships.

Marin,now ranked 11 and No 26 on 2019’s Tour performers, had a painful knee injury when she landed awkwardly in the finals at Indonesia in January. That tearful episode and the ensuing break was bookended by two dominant shows which could be happening in an alternate universe. She had beaten Sindhu, Chen Yufei and led Saina Nehwal 10-4 before she dived awkwardly chasing a drop at Indonesia. After her various ankle and back troubles, she was on a high winning her record-breaking third World title in 2018.

Returning from the painful leg-twist in September, Marin was quick to seamlessly start arrogating in her wins – claiming China Open beating Okuhara, Tai Tzu and He Bingjiao. She then worked up a good run at French Open beating Okuhara, Ratchanok and Tai Tzu before losing to the dazzling young An Se Young. She’d continue collecting points at Syed Modi and Italian Open to end the year at No 11 and not get pulled in the year-end final stir-fry of tired limbs at Guangzhou. But come Olympics, and you ignore the whistling Marin at your own peril: the gusting train looking to wreck past, is never far behind.



Nozomi Okuhara–“Made 6 finals including World Championships BUT lost all 6”

Two years on, the complexion of a face-off can flip so drastically that Nozomi Okuhara and PV Sindhu who were part of a memorable marathon long final at Glasgow World Championships, met again in Basel and played arguably the shortest of World’s finals. A Tora Tora rollercoaster if there ever was one in badminton.

Okuhara had that kind of puzzling year – she could play masterfully at the year-end World Tour Finals and induce such clever errors out of Tai Tzu in her first group game to win with geometric finesse and go on to lose the semis three days later tamely to the same opponent. She had an almighty finals nightmare in 2019; losing all the six she made this year, including the scalding 21-7, 21-7 demolition by Sindhu at Basel.

Okuhara has tasted defeat against everyone of the Top 10 at least once in fact besides her finals slip ups. “Doesn’t leave any shuttle” used to be Sindhu’s constant gasp against Okuhara, which doesn’t square up with uncharacteristic set scores like 21-7 and 21-3 by which the Japanese Rio bronze medallist has lost two of her finals. Her usually dogged game was as if purging the cloak of relentless fighter in a 2019 where the count reads 46-17. She was the low-key medallist in Rio and though a typical Japanese in her retrieving, forever-running game, when she won Worlds in 2017, Okuhara’s game had added an attacking dimension earlier missing glaringly from her arsenal.

The Japanese method is punishing on the body especially since both Okuhara and Yamaguchi aren’t tall by any measure and need to push their bodies twice over. But Okuhara has added to her aerial deception including a delectable reverse flick, though she’s using them sparingly to keep the suspense going till Tokyo.

What is undiminished is her ability to work up a disciplined frenzy rationed through the week to at least get herself into the final consistently. Six played, six lost doesn’t sound flattering, but it’ll give her confidence heading into Tokyo that even in a rough year returning from a knee injury, she can give herself the best chance to get into the Championship finals – after that, things could go north like in Glasgow or south as in Basel.

Layer beneath the cream

Ratchanok Intanon: Hoarded points with finals at Malaysia, India, Thailand, Hong Kong, German, Korea to go upto No 2 in the 2019 tour rankings, besides winning a surprise bronze medal at the World Championship. Both titles came in the first three months of the season, then struggled to win a final next four times. Lost to top players more times than she beat them.

Saina Nehwal: Beat He Bingjiao and Nozomi Okuhara at the start of the season and won Indonesia Masters as Marin withdrew from injury. Has had a torrid season since then, going 18 wins, 15 losses with losses to all the top tier players. Lost the Round of 16 of World Championship from match point. The painful wrist bothers her.

An Se Young: The 17-year-old has been a storm this season scoring wins over Tai Tzu Ying, Michelle Li, Sindhu, Marin, Yamaguchi, Sung Hi Hyun and Saina to go up to World No 9 after winning Korea Masters. She can scythe through reputations. Lack of experience at big stage could be the only speed breaker.

He Bingjiao: China’s No 2 has the game to beat every top name. She won in Korea, was runners-up in India and at the Asian Championship. She made quarters minimum of every tournament – that’s lower tier consistency and is effective against PV Sindhu.

