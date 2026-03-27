‘Thank you for every battle, every lesson’: PV Sindhu pens heartfelt tribute for Carolina Marin

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lauded Carolina Marin’s “skill, speed and fighting spirit” and thanked the Spaniard for the lessons she learnt in their battles and the friendship between them in a lengthy tribute that she posted on her X handle on Friday. Marin announced her retirement on Thursday, thus bringing to an end a career in which she won three World Championships and an Olympic gold in 2016.

The latter had come after Marin beat Sindhu in the final of the Rio Olympics. Sindhu went on to win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics to add to the silver she won in Rio. “Some rivals become part of your journey forever. Carolina was one of them,” said Sindhu in her post.

“We first played each other when we were 15 or 16 year old girls in the Maldives, and from then on we went on to share so many battles.”

Sindhu acknowledged the fact that the pair often had some heated run-ins on court. “To be honest, you were also a complete pain on court. The constant shouting, the intensity, the little tricks, they would get to anyone. But your skill, speed and fighting spirit were second to none,” said Sindhu.

Some rivals become part of your journey forever. Carolina was one of them. We first played each other when we were 15 or 16 year old girls in the Maldives, and from then on we went on to share so many battles. To be honest, you were also a complete pain on court. The constant… pic.twitter.com/WVyMlRa2Cy — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 27, 2026

She specifically mentioned arguably the most famous run-in – in the 2023 Denmark Open semifinals where both players were shown yellow cards after a heated spat. “People remember the big matches and even the ugly spat we had in that third set over picking the shuttle. I’ll admit I was completely infuriated that day.

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“But a few months later we sat across from each other over coffee in Madrid, talking and laughing, and in that moment there was nothing but respect. That’s the Carolina I’ll always remember,” said Sindhu.

“I’ll also always be grateful for the incredible camaraderie our generation built. Our batch of girls made women’s singles such a special place to compete in, and I honestly don’t know if badminton has seen something like it before or will again.

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Thank you for every battle, every lesson and most of all the friendship. I wish you the happiest retirement, Carolina… Badminton will miss you. And so will I”