PV Sindhu beats Chen Yufei to reach first tour final in two years at Japan Open

Sindhu was leading 21-19, 15-10 before the Chinese world No. 4 retired from the match due to a hamstring injury.

By: Sports Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 18, 2026 08:53 AM IST
PV Sindhu defeated China's Chen Yufei to reach the Japan Open 2026 final. (BWF/Badminton Photo)PV Sindhu defeated China's Chen Yufei to reach the Japan Open 2026 final. (BWF/Badminton Photo)
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PV Sindhu broke a seven-year losing streak on Saturday as she defeated China’s Chen Yufei to reach the Japan Open finals.

The Indian World No 10, who is eyeing her first title of the season, was leading 21-19, 15-10 before the Chinese world No. 4 retired from the match after an apparent hamstring concern. This is the first win for Sindhu over Yufei since her 2019 World title.

The 32-year-old will also be marking her first final on tour since her win in the 2024 Syed Modi International at home.

Sindhu will face one of Akane Yamaguchi of Japan or Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the final on Sunday.

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