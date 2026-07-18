PV Sindhu beats Chen Yufei to reach first tour final in two years at Japan Open

PV Sindhu broke a seven-year losing streak on Saturday as she defeated China’s Chen Yufei to reach the Japan Open finals.

The Indian World No 10, who is eyeing her first title of the season, was leading 21-19, 15-10 before the Chinese world No. 4 retired from the match after an apparent hamstring concern. This is the first win for Sindhu over Yufei since her 2019 World title.

The 32-year-old will also be marking her first final on tour since her win in the 2024 Syed Modi International at home.

Sindhu will face one of Akane Yamaguchi of Japan or Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the final on Sunday.