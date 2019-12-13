Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

PV Sindhu beats China’s Bingjiao for consolation win at World Tour Final

India's PV Sindhu recorded a consolation win over China's He Bingjiao in the third Group A match to end her campaign on a positive note at the year-ending BWF World Tour Final in Guangzhou on Friday.

By: PTI | Guangzhou (china) | Published: December 13, 2019 7:39:37 pm
PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu China Open, PV Sindhu vs Pai Yu Po, Pai Yu Po vs PV Sindhu, China Open 2019, China Open 2019 first round, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponappa P V Sindhu beat China’s He Bingjiao 21-19, 21-19. (Source: PTI File)

Already out of reckoning, India’s PV Sindhu recorded a consolation win over China’s He Bingjiao in the third Group A match to end her campaign on a positive note at the year-ending BWF World Tour Final in Guangzhou on Friday.

Sindhu, whose title defence lay in tatters after her second successive loss on Thursday, scripted an incredible turnaround after being 9-18 down in the opening game to eventually outwit Bingjiao 21-19, 21-19 in minutes and finish third in the group. This win also snapped Sindhu’s run of four straight losses to the Chinese, making their head-to-head record 6-9.

The Indian struggled with her precision initially, allowing Bingjiao to lead 7-3 at one stage in the opening game. The left-handed Chinese cruised to an 11-6 advantage at the break with the Indian misjudging a shuttle.

Sindhu failed to reign in her errors even after the break, hitting the shuttle wide and long as Bingjiao jumped to an 18-9 lead.

However, the Indian effected a massive recovery, rattling off nine straight points to draw parity at 18-18.

Bingjiao managed to break the run of points before a deceptive return to serve took Sindhu to 19-19. The Indian then gathered the remaining two points to edge past Bingjiao in the opening game.

Sindhu carried her momentum in the second game, opening up a 7-3 lead initially and then moving to 11-6 advantage at the interval.

Bingjiao punished the two weak returns from Sindhu but then started committing unforced errors as the Indian lead 15-10. The Chinese soon narrowed the gap to 16-18 before Sindhu won a point after a gruelling rally.

A good judgement at the backline earned Sindhu three match points. Bingjiao saved two before Sindhu sealed it with a smash on the third.

Sindhu will be next seen in the Premier Badminton League.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 27: Latest News