Badminton World Championships: PV Sindhu seeded 9th, Satwik-Chirag 5th

The Indians will be playing in front of the home crowd as the marquee event has returned to the country after 17 years with the 2009 edition being held in Hyderabad. (BAI media)

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be seeded ninth while 2022 Asian Games champion men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been handed the fifth seeding for the upcoming BWF World Championships scheduled from August 17-23 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

India has two more seeded entries with former world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen seeded 14th in men’s singles and the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are seeded 15th.

India has two entries each in all the five categories of the championships with at least one seeded entry in four of the five categories.