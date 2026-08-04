Badminton World Championships: PV Sindhu seeded 9th, Satwik-Chirag 5th

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be seeded ninth while 2022 Asian Games champion men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been handed the fifth seeding for the upcoming BWF World Championships scheduled from August 17-23 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.
India has two more seeded entries with former world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen seeded 14th in men’s singles and the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are seeded 15th.
India has two entries each in all the five categories of the championships with at least one seeded entry in four of the five categories.
The Indians will be playing in front of the home crowd as the marquee event has returned to the country after 17 years with the 2009 edition being held in Hyderabad.
While the players qualified for the prestigious championships based on their world rankings of April 28, 2026, the seedings were decided on the basis of world ranking on July 28, 2026.
In men’s singles, Shi Yuqi of China is the top seed while South Korea’s women’s singles star An Se Young is the top seed in her category.
Women’s singles world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan is seeded second while the third and fourth spots have gone to Wang Zhi Yi and Chen Yufei of China.
South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae expected are at the top of the men’s doubles seeding chart with China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning getting the top billing in women’s doubles. Their compatriots Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping are seeded number one in mixed doubles. The draw for the championships will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday.