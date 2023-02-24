scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

PV Sindhu and coach Park Tae-Sang part ways

Park, who guided Sindhu to a Tokyo bronze, CWG gold and a lot more took over the role of PV Sindhu’s coach towards the end of 2019.

PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae Sang celebrate after her victory in the Tokyo Olympics Bronze medal match (AP)
Listen to this article
PV Sindhu and coach Park Tae-Sang part ways
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

PV Sindhu and coach Park Tae-Sang have parted ways, the South Korean revealed in a social media post on Friday.

Coach Park Tae-Sang on Instagram. (Screengrab)

Park, who guided Sindhu to a Tokyo bronze, CWG gold and a lot more took over the role of PV Sindhu’s coach towards the end of 2019.

Under Park Tae-Sang, Sindhu won three BWF World Tour tiles in 2022 – the Syed Modi International, Swiss Open and Singapore Open. She also won the women’s singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

As a player, the South Korean had clinched two mixed team bronze medals at the Sudirman Cup (1999, 2007) and the Asian Games gold medal in 2002 before becoming a coach in 2013.

Meanwhile, former All-England champion, the elegant stroke-maker Hafiz Hashim of Malaysia will help PV Sindhu at the Suchitra Academy ahead of her All England campaign, Malaysian The Star newspaper reported.

Sindhu starts her campaign against Zhang Yiman and is in the same quarter as He Bingjiao and Tai Tzu Ying.

Also Read
Winter of discontent continues for India’s shuttlers as Lakshya Sen surre...
PV Sindhu opens campaign against Russian Evgeniya in China Open
Why America doesn’t care for Badminton

Pradeep Raju head of the Suchitra Academy confirmed the appointment, saying, “We wanted to make sure our athletes at Suchitra had a great coach. He’s a former All England champ who has played at the highest level and has the knowledge. Anyone who’s played at that level knows how to face challenges and adapt and win.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 16:36 IST
Next Story

Did you know Waheeda Rehman shot for Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as Amitabh Bachchan’s mother? Here’s why she opted out of the film

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
close