PV Sindhu and coach Park Tae-Sang part ways

PV Sindhu and coach Park Tae-Sang have parted ways, the South Korean revealed in a social media post on Friday.

Coach Park Tae-Sang on Instagram. (Screengrab) Coach Park Tae-Sang on Instagram. (Screengrab)

Park, who guided Sindhu to a Tokyo bronze, CWG gold and a lot more took over the role of PV Sindhu’s coach towards the end of 2019.

Under Park Tae-Sang, Sindhu won three BWF World Tour tiles in 2022 – the Syed Modi International, Swiss Open and Singapore Open. She also won the women’s singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

As a player, the South Korean had clinched two mixed team bronze medals at the Sudirman Cup (1999, 2007) and the Asian Games gold medal in 2002 before becoming a coach in 2013.

Meanwhile, former All-England champion, the elegant stroke-maker Hafiz Hashim of Malaysia will help PV Sindhu at the Suchitra Academy ahead of her All England campaign, Malaysian The Star newspaper reported.

Sindhu starts her campaign against Zhang Yiman and is in the same quarter as He Bingjiao and Tai Tzu Ying.

Pradeep Raju head of the Suchitra Academy confirmed the appointment, saying, “We wanted to make sure our athletes at Suchitra had a great coach. He’s a former All England champ who has played at the highest level and has the knowledge. Anyone who’s played at that level knows how to face challenges and adapt and win.”