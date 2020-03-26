PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana, Andhra to fight outbreak

PV Sindhu is assured of a spot at the postponed Tokyo Games. (Source: File Photo) PV Sindhu is assured of a spot at the postponed Tokyo Games. (Source: File Photo)

PV Sindhu joined in on the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in India on Thursday as she donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Earlier, sportspersons like Bajrang Punia and Gautam Gambhir have donated money to different relief funds to battle the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed 13 lives in the country already. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also pitched in by donating free rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the underprivileged.

The number of positive cases in India has surpassed the 600-mark, while 13 deaths have been reported so far, prompting the government to put the country under lockdown till April 14.

“I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19,” wrote the 24-year-old.

The disease, which has infected more than 4,00,000 people worldwide, has brought all sporting activities across the globe to a grinding halt, disrupting the Olympic qualifiers before pushing the Tokyo Games to next year.

Earlier, she had uploaded a video on Twitter urging people to adhere to the rules of the 21-day lockdown.

Sindhu, who claimed a silver at the Rio Olympics, is assured of a spot at the Tokyo Games based on her rankings but has to wait for next year to compete in her second Olympics.

The BWF had, earlier this month, suspended all the HSBC BWF World Tour and other tournaments from March 16 to April 12 before further suspending five more tournaments.

