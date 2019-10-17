PV Sindhu 13th highest paid woman sportsperson of year

PV Sindhu is the most marketable Indian woman sportsperson and also the most marketable woman badminton player in the world, according to the Forbes list of highest paid women sportspersons for the year – a period extending from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019.

Sindhu is ranked 13th in the world in this list of highest paid woman athletes for the year. Most of the names in this list are from tennis – with the top two spots being held by Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

The Forbes website reads: “Sindhu remains India’s most marketable female athlete. The badminton star has endorsements with Bridgestone, JBL, Gatorade, Panasonic and more.”

Sindhu was reported to have a total earning of 5.5 million USD for the year, total prize money of 500,000 USD and endorsements worth 5 million USD.

The top eleven names in the list of richest women sportspersons of the year are from tennis. Alex Morgan, the USA footballer, is the top-earning woman athlete outside tennis, coming in at 12th spot.

Sindhu, Morgan and Thailand golfer Ariya Jutanugarn are the only three women in the top 15 who are not tennis players.