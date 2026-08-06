Promising shuttler Rithvik Sanjeev follows in grandfather Goundamani’s footsteps

23-year-old from Tamil Nadu gleans inspiration from iconic Kollywood actor’s early struggles

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readAug 6, 2026 08:02 PM IST
SanjeevRithvik Sanjeev in action. (Special arrangement)
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It never ends with just one diving save in badminton. India’s national men’s singles champion Rithvik Sanjeevi Sathish Kumar has known that all along. The signature dives on both flanks in defence need to keep coming; the fight goes on even if it’s a 21-11, 21-10 defeat in qualification like it was at the Taipei Open last week. The applause reached a crescendo for champion Tanvi Sharma, but 23-year-old Rithvik has to make do with pre-success silence.

He leans for inspiration on the early struggles of his illustrious maternal grandfather, Tamil cinema’s iconic actor and comedian Goundamani (Subramaniyan Karuppaiya), known for his acidic wit and sense of satire.

“Though I’m in a different field, my mom has told me stories about how he is an inspiration. They motivate me to work hard,” Rithvik, a trainee at Sivakasi’s Hatsun Academy, says.

One tale belongs to an age before the movie doyen even went in front of a camera. “He used to act in theatre, on stage. Back then, actors would get paid only after an act was over. My granddad and his friend did not have money to feed themselves for the day and were hungry. That’s when he went to a blood donation camp and earned a small sum to buy the next meal,” Ritvik narrates.

An intensely private family, that has been zealously low-profile, fuels the dream for a breakthrough of one of Tamil Nadu’s most promising shuttlers.

“I’ve never watched his movies, just clips of his jokes. My favourite is the first half of Indian (headlined by Kamal Haasan). But I have learnt a lot from what my mother tells me about him. She supports me every day,” he says of the 87-year-old reclusive legend.

Last year was memorable for both. While it saw Goundamani return to the silver screen in a much-adored comeback via Otha Votu Muthaiya, a feel-good political satire, Rithvik finished the year as the national singles champion. He was the first from the state to do so, and alongside Sankar Muthusamy, heralds a new dawn for Tamil Nadu badminton. Sivakasi, best known as Sridevi’s birthplace and its firecracker industry, might see a new hero emerge.

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But seamless badminton, like effortless humour, takes time to land. Last week, an experimental serve that Rithvik had practised a hundred times in training, turned comedic in a match as it flew way wide. He turned it into a self-effacing meme. In his early loss in Taipei, there was one rally full of various deceptive strokes – pointing to his immense talent that might not always translate into wins. But his family – father S.B. Satish Kumar, a college athlete, mother C.M. Selvi, a constant motivator, and sister, who took up badminton two decades ago, remain totems in his career.

Sanjeevi Rithvik Sanjeevi in action. (Special arrangement)

Hard grind

His last title came mid-June, an International Challenge at Valance, France. But for the World No.77, India’s ninth-best-ranked, the game is a patient meditation in learning to explode with his big smashing attack.

Malaysian legend Misbun Sidek, who was at the Hatsun Academy in February, had said, “Rithvik is a good, aggressive player. Hardworking and explosive, but he has to start trusting that he can maintain consistency with intensity. He has to accept that it’s not easy to cover the full court to match the Indonesians and Chinese.”

Following his older sister into the sport, Rithvik had a coaching stint in Hyderabad but returned homesick, joining Hatsun at 14.

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“I would watch countless videos of my idol Lee Chong Wei and sit and analyse with my coaches,” he recalls. At the academy, his net play improved alongside the hitting rhythm of his aggressive smashes.

Misbun would hit them with high-intensity sessions that were a reality check on the level of fitness required.

“All matches are not the same. You have to change your strategy. But fitness is constant,” he says. A knee injury during a 10K run had put an end to long runs, but the title in France was reaffirming given how he navigated the three-game contests. A step-up to Super 300s though will need resilience.

“I listen to music, I don’t get stuck on Indian food when travelling for tournaments and stay motivated learning from my family,” he says, adding that be it sport or movies, hard work remains key, as does keeping it look effortless. Rithvik’s search for a meal in Vietnam after a late match had led him to beef noodle soup Pho. On the court, like the great Goundamani, Rithvik deals in attacking counters.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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