Premier Badminton League: From Indonesia’s ‘Ring of Fire’, Tommy Sugiarto charts his own course

This time, the fire came first. And then there was no stopping the waters of the Sunda Strait from sweeping into the islands of Sumatra and Java, the tsunami taking away everything and everyone in its path. It all started with the eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano, within Indonesia’s ‘Ring of Fire,’ late Saturday night. By the next morning, news spread of over 100 people losing their lives, and about a thousand missing (the numbers have gone up since).

Tommy Sugiarto awoke to this news over 4,500 kilometres away in Mumbai.

Indonesia’s second-highest ranked men’s singles shuttler – the world no 9 – had to use the morning to prepare himself for the Premier Badminton League match he was scheduled to compete in later in the day.

“I saw the news in the morning, it was really sad,” he says, after the match. “I was at that place just two months ago on vacation with my family. And now this has happened. We should pray for Anak and Indonesia.”

Sugiarto was to play the first men’s singles match for the Delhi Dashers against world no 18 Anders Antonsen of the Mumbai Rockets at the NSCI Stadium. But he just couldn’t get himself into the right frame of mind. Eventually, he lost 15-13, 15-7.

“I somehow lost my focus in the first game, and couldn’t find my rhythm in the second,” he says. “I just didn’t have the right mindset to play today.”

Based on the rankings, Sugiarto was expected to win. By now though, the 30-year-old has trained himself not to let that pressure get to him – he’s been fighting it his entire life. After all, he is the son of legendary Indonesian shuttler Icuk Sugiarto.

The much-revered and respected senior Sugiarto has three World Championship medals to his name, two bronze and the gold from the 1983 edition in Copenhagen. Later on, he’d win silver at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, the same year Tommy was born.

“When I was growing up, people used to tell me about how great my dad was and that I have to do much better,” he recalls. “The thing is my dad achieved so much, and he used to keep telling me to only think of the positives.”

With a father as decorated as his, Sugiarto did have the benefit of knowing what it takes to become a professional badminton player.

“My dad used to help me work on becoming mentally strong and also on my fitness,” he adds. “He’s always guided me on what to expect and on how to handle the many stressful situations that can come on the tour.”

But the 56-year-old Icuk refuses to watch his son play.

“He had come for one match a long time ago, and he kept looking away. He gets very nervous to watch and keeps fidgeting. Now he’s just stopped,” Sugiarto explains. “Even I used to get nervous when I know he’s watching from the stands. So it’s actually quite a good thing he doesn’t.”

To his credit, the junior Sugiarto does have a few notable accolades. The former world no. 3 has a silver medal from the junior World Championships in 2006, a bronze and silver from the Thomas Cup in 2014 and 2016 respectively. His most distinguished achievement, though, came in Copenhagen in 2014 when he won bronze at the World Championship – 31 years after his father won gold at the same tournament, and at the same venue (“I only won bronze, he has gold”).

The overall comparison has led to some friendly banter in the Sugiarto household.

“My father keeps saying that he was a better player than I am. I’d have done the same thing if I had the gold too,” Sugiarto says. “But the thing is, our family already has a gold at the World Championships. So my dad was hoping I could do something bigger at the Olympics. That’s probably the only regret.”

Still, the skinny veteran is among the bigger names in the sport today. So much so that among the non-‘icon’ players competing at the PBL this year, he’s been the most expensive, costing the Dashers a hefty Rs 70 lakh.

This weekend hasn’t been the best for Sugiarto. News of events back home – especially after the country experienced a tsunami in September as well – has rattled him. With so much plaguing his homeland, and so often, the one thing he knows about his compatriots inside the ‘Ring of Fire’ is that they always bounce back.

Now on the badminton courts of India, he hopes to do the same.