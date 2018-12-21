Premier Badminton League 2018-19: Full Schedule, Timings, Venue, Squads of PBL Season 4

The fourth season of the Badminton Premier League is set to begin from December 22, 2018 with PV Sindhu, who recently won the gold in BWF Finals, taking on Spain’s Carolina Marin in Mumbai. A total of nine franchises will take part in the tournament which will run for 23 days with the final to be played on January 13, 2019. The nine teams are Delhi Dashers, Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Smashes, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces.
The teams will battle it out for the prize money of Rs 6 crore across five cities – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.
Here is everything you need to know about Premier Badminton League 2018-19 season:
Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Squads:
Ahmedabad Smash Masters: Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), Anoushka Parikh, Sikki Reddy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Lee Chun Hei (Hong Kong), Kidambi Nandagopal, Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland), Vaishnavi Bhale, Darren Liew (Malaysia), Sourabh Verma
Awadhe Warriors: Son Wan Ho (South Korea), Ashwini Ponnappa, Mathias Christiansen (Denmark), Lee Yang (Chinese Taipei), Beiwen Zhang (USA), Lee Dong Keun (South Korea), Sanyogita Ghorpade, Gurusaidutt, Rasika Raje, MR Arjun
Bengaluru Raptors: Kidambi Srikanth, Mohd Ahsan (Indonesia), Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia), Sai Praneeth, Mithun Manjunath, Lauren Smith (England), Sanjana Santosh, Marcus Ellis (England), Vu Thi Trang (Vietnam), Nygun Tien Minh (Vietnam)
Chennai Smashers: Sung Ji Hyun (South Korea), Gabby Adcock (England), Rutaparna Panda, Chris Adcock (England), Sumeeth Reddy, Saili Rane, Rajiv Ouseph (England), Parupalli Kashyap, Or Chin Chung (Hong Kong), Chong Wei Feng (Malaysia)
Delhi Dashers: HS Prannoy, Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia), Chai Biao (China), Wang Sijie (China), Maneepong Jongjit (Thailand), Harika V, Evgeniya Kosetskaya (Russia), Vignesh Devlekar, Chirag Sen, Lee Chia Hsin (Chinese Taipei)
Hyderabad Hunters: PV Sindhu, Eom Hye Won (South Korea), Kim Sa Rang (South Korea), Bodin Issara (Thailand), Sai Uttejitha Rao, Lee Hyun Il (South Korea), Arun George, Meghna J, Mark Caljouw (Netherlands), Rahul Yadav
Mumbai Rockets: Lee Yong Dae (South Korea), Pia Zebadiah (Indonesia), Kim Gi Jung (South Korea), Sameer Verma, Shriyanshi Pardeshi, Anders Antonsen (Denmark), Kuhoo Garg, Manu Attri, Pratul Joshi, Anura Prabhudesai
North Eastern Warriors: Saina Nehwal, Kim Ha Na (South Korea), Yoo Yeon Seong (South Korea), Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk (Thailand), Tian Houwei (China), K Maneesha, Liao Min Chun (Chinese Taipei), Dhruv Kapila, Siril Verma, Rituparna Das
Pune 7 Aces: Carolina Marin (Spain), Chirag Shetty, Mathias Boe (Denmark), Vladimir Ivanov (Russia), Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark), Lakshya Sen, Brice Leverdez (France), Sony Dwi Kuncoro (Indonesia), Ajay Jayaram, Prajakta Sawant
Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Full Schedule
Date: Saturday, December 22
Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Pune 7 Aces
Time: 7 PM
City: Mumbai
Date: Sunday, December 23
Match: Mumbai Rockets vs Awadhe Warriors
Time: 4 PM
City: Mumbai
Date: Sunday, December 23
Match: Delhi Dashers vs North Easter Warriors
Time: 7 PM
City: Mumbai
Date: Monday, December 24
Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Chennai Smashes
Time: 7 PM
City: Mumbai
Date: Tuesday, December 25
Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Pune 7 Aces
Time: 7 PM
City: Hyderabad
Date: Wednesday, December 26
Match: Mumbai Rockets vs North East Warriors
Time: 7 PM
City: Hyderabad
Date: Thursday, December 27
Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters
Time: 7 PM
City: Hyderabad
Date: Friday, December 28
Match: Delhi Dashers vs Mumbai Rockets
Time: 4 PM
City: Hyderabad
Date: Friday, December 28
Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Chennai Smashes
Time: 7 PM
City: Hyderabad
Date: Saturday, December 29
Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors
Time: 4 PM
City: Hyderabad
Date: Saturday, December 29
Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters
Time: 7 PM
City: Hyderabad
Date: Sunday, December 30
Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Delhi Dashers
Time: 4 PM
City: Pune
Date: Sunday, December 30
Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Delhi Dashers
Time: 7 PM
City: Pune
Date: Monday, December 31
Match: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashes
Time: 7 PM
City: Pune
Date: Tuesday, January 1
Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors
Time: 7 PM
City: Pune
Date: Wednesday, January 2
Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Delhi Dashers
Time: 7 PM
City: Pune
Date: Thursday, January 3
Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Awadhe Warriors
Time: 7 PM
City: Pune
Date: Friday, January 4
Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashes
Time: 7 PM
City: Ahmedabad
Date: Saturday, January 5
Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets
Time: 4 PM
City: Ahmedabad
Date: Saturday, January 5
Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs North Eastern Warriors
Time: 7 PM
City: Ahmedabad
Date: Sunday, January 6
Match: Mumbai Rockets vs Chennai Smashes
Time: 4 PM
City: Ahmedabad
Date: Sunday, January 6
Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Delhi Dashers
Time: 7 PM
City: Ahmedabad
Date: Monday, January 7
Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Awadhe Warriors
Time: 7 PM
City: Ahmedabad
Date: Tuesday, January 8
Match: Delhi Dashers vs Hyderabad Hunters
Time: 7 PM
City: Ahmedabad
Date: Wednesday, January 9
Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Chennai Smashes
Time: 7 PM
City: Bengaluru
Date: Thursday, January 10
Match: Awadhe Smashers vs North Eastern Warriors
Time: 7 PM
City: Bengaluru
Date: Friday, January 11
Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Bengaluru Raptors
Time: 7 PM
City: Bengaluru
Date: Saturday, January 12
Match: Semifinals 1
Time: 4 PM
City: Bengaluru
Date: Saturday, January 12
Match: Semifinals 2
Time: 7 PM
City: Bengaluru
Date: Sunday, January 13
Match: FINAL
Time: 7 PM
City: Bengaluru
Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Facts
Teams: 9
Cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati & Pune
Venues: Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru
Dates: December 22nd 2018-January 13th 2019
Total Player in League: 90
Total Nations Represented: 17
Total Indian Players: 45
Top 10 Players: 8
Top 20 Players: 20
Highest Paid Foreign Non-Icon male Player: Tommy Sugiarto (Delhi Dashers)
Highest Paid Foreign Non-Icon Female Player: Kim Ha Na (North Eastern Warrior)
Highest Paid Indian Non-Icon Player: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Ahmedabad Samash Masters)
Format: Best of 3 Games with 15 point a game
Total No of Ties: 30
No of matches in each Tie: 5
Prize Money: Rs 6 crore- Winner; Rs 3 crore- Runner-up; Rs 1.5 crore – 3rd and 4th Place finish; Rs 75 lakhs each
Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Live Streaming
The telecast rights for PBL Season 4 have been acquired by Star Sports and the live action will be available for telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The live streaming of Premier Badminton League 2018-19 will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.