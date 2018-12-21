Premier Badminton League 2018-19: Full Schedule, Timings, Venue, Squads of PBL Season 4

The fourth season of the Badminton Premier League is set to begin from December 22, 2018 with PV Sindhu, who recently won the gold in BWF Finals, taking on Spain’s Carolina Marin in Mumbai. A total of nine franchises will take part in the tournament which will run for 23 days with the final to be played on January 13, 2019. The nine teams are Delhi Dashers, Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Smashes, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces.

Advertising

The teams will battle it out for the prize money of Rs 6 crore across five cities – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.

Here is everything you need to know about Premier Badminton League 2018-19 season:

Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Squads:

Ahmedabad Smash Masters: Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), Anoushka Parikh, Sikki Reddy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Lee Chun Hei (Hong Kong), Kidambi Nandagopal, Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland), Vaishnavi Bhale, Darren Liew (Malaysia), Sourabh Verma

Advertising

Awadhe Warriors: Son Wan Ho (South Korea), Ashwini Ponnappa, Mathias Christiansen (Denmark), Lee Yang (Chinese Taipei), Beiwen Zhang (USA), Lee Dong Keun (South Korea), Sanyogita Ghorpade, Gurusaidutt, Rasika Raje, MR Arjun

Bengaluru Raptors: Kidambi Srikanth, Mohd Ahsan (Indonesia), Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia), Sai Praneeth, Mithun Manjunath, Lauren Smith (England), Sanjana Santosh, Marcus Ellis (England), Vu Thi Trang (Vietnam), Nygun Tien Minh (Vietnam)

Chennai Smashers: Sung Ji Hyun (South Korea), Gabby Adcock (England), Rutaparna Panda, Chris Adcock (England), Sumeeth Reddy, Saili Rane, Rajiv Ouseph (England), Parupalli Kashyap, Or Chin Chung (Hong Kong), Chong Wei Feng (Malaysia)

Delhi Dashers: HS Prannoy, Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia), Chai Biao (China), Wang Sijie (China), Maneepong Jongjit (Thailand), Harika V, Evgeniya Kosetskaya (Russia), Vignesh Devlekar, Chirag Sen, Lee Chia Hsin (Chinese Taipei)

Hyderabad Hunters: PV Sindhu, Eom Hye Won (South Korea), Kim Sa Rang (South Korea), Bodin Issara (Thailand), Sai Uttejitha Rao, Lee Hyun Il (South Korea), Arun George, Meghna J, Mark Caljouw (Netherlands), Rahul Yadav

Mumbai Rockets: Lee Yong Dae (South Korea), Pia Zebadiah (Indonesia), Kim Gi Jung (South Korea), Sameer Verma, Shriyanshi Pardeshi, Anders Antonsen (Denmark), Kuhoo Garg, Manu Attri, Pratul Joshi, Anura Prabhudesai

North Eastern Warriors: Saina Nehwal, Kim Ha Na (South Korea), Yoo Yeon Seong (South Korea), Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk (Thailand), Tian Houwei (China), K Maneesha, Liao Min Chun (Chinese Taipei), Dhruv Kapila, Siril Verma, Rituparna Das

Pune 7 Aces: Carolina Marin (Spain), Chirag Shetty, Mathias Boe (Denmark), Vladimir Ivanov (Russia), Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark), Lakshya Sen, Brice Leverdez (France), Sony Dwi Kuncoro (Indonesia), Ajay Jayaram, Prajakta Sawant

Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Full Schedule



Date: Saturday, December 22

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Pune 7 Aces

Time: 7 PM

City: Mumbai

Date: Sunday, December 23

Match: Mumbai Rockets vs Awadhe Warriors

Time: 4 PM

City: Mumbai

Date: Sunday, December 23

Match: Delhi Dashers vs North Easter Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Mumbai

Date: Monday, December 24

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 7 PM

City: Mumbai

Date: Tuesday, December 25

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Pune 7 Aces

Time: 7 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Wednesday, December 26

Match: Mumbai Rockets vs North East Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Thursday, December 27

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Time: 7 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Friday, December 28

Match: Delhi Dashers vs Mumbai Rockets

Time: 4 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Friday, December 28

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 7 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Saturday, December 29

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors

Time: 4 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Saturday, December 29

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Time: 7 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Sunday, December 30

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Delhi Dashers

Time: 4 PM

City: Pune

Date: Sunday, December 30

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Delhi Dashers

Time: 7 PM

City: Pune

Date: Monday, December 31

Match: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 7 PM

City: Pune

Date: Tuesday, January 1

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Pune

Date: Wednesday, January 2

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Delhi Dashers

Time: 7 PM

City: Pune

Date: Thursday, January 3

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Awadhe Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Pune

Date: Friday, January 4

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 7 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Saturday, January 5

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets

Time: 4 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Saturday, January 5

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs North Eastern Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Sunday, January 6

Match: Mumbai Rockets vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 4 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Sunday, January 6

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Delhi Dashers

Time: 7 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Monday, January 7

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Awadhe Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Tuesday, January 8

Match: Delhi Dashers vs Hyderabad Hunters

Time: 7 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Wednesday, January 9

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 7 PM

City: Bengaluru

Date: Thursday, January 10

Match: Awadhe Smashers vs North Eastern Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Bengaluru

Date: Friday, January 11

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Bengaluru Raptors

Time: 7 PM

City: Bengaluru

Date: Saturday, January 12

Match: Semifinals 1

Time: 4 PM

City: Bengaluru

Date: Saturday, January 12

Match: Semifinals 2

Time: 7 PM

City: Bengaluru

Date: Sunday, January 13

Match: FINAL

Time: 7 PM

City: Bengaluru

Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Facts

Teams: 9

Cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati & Pune

Venues: Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru

Dates: December 22nd 2018-January 13th 2019

Total Player in League: 90

Total Nations Represented: 17

Total Indian Players: 45

Top 10 Players: 8

Top 20 Players: 20

Highest Paid Foreign Non-Icon male Player: Tommy Sugiarto (Delhi Dashers)

Highest Paid Foreign Non-Icon Female Player: Kim Ha Na (North Eastern Warrior)

Highest Paid Indian Non-Icon Player: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Ahmedabad Samash Masters)

Format: Best of 3 Games with 15 point a game

Total No of Ties: 30

No of matches in each Tie: 5

Prize Money: Rs 6 crore- Winner; Rs 3 crore- Runner-up; Rs 1.5 crore – 3rd and 4th Place finish; Rs 75 lakhs each

Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Live Streaming

Advertising

The telecast rights for PBL Season 4 have been acquired by Star Sports and the live action will be available for telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The live streaming of Premier Badminton League 2018-19 will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.